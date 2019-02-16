Host Stetson (0-2) lost 4-3 to Sam Houston State (2-0) in baseball on Saturday.

Jorge Arenas' two-RBI single in the ninth inning cut the lead to 4-3, but the Hatters left the tying run at second.

Stetson's Robbie Peto (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits in five innings. Nick Chiseri gave up two runs on three hits in 3.2 innings.

Fla. Gulf Coast 23, B-CU 3

Chase DeBonis, Over Torres and Danny Rodriguez had RBIs but Bethune-Cookman (1-1) gave up 18 hits in a loss at Florida Gulf Coast (1-1).

DSC 7, Inspiration 3

Keiji Parkhurst had two RBIs as host Daytona State (6-5) beat Inspiration Academy.

FSU wins 2

No. 6 Florida State (3-0) took two games from visiting Maine (0-3). CJ Van Eyk gave up two runs on six hits in five innings in a 16-3 win. Mat Nelson's sacrifice fly was the walk-off winner in a 6-5 victory.

Gators win 2

Blake Reese had two RBIs and Tommy Mace (two runs, five hits, seven strikeouts in seven innings) got the win as No. 3 Florida (2-0) won 5-2 Long Beach State (0-2). Wil Dalton and Brady Smith had two RBIs apiece as Florida won 8-2 late Friday.

SOFTBALL

B-CU's Watten wins 700th

Alexis Bermudez threw a complete game one-hitter, and Kaira Cabato's two-run single in the fifth broke open a scoreless tie as B-CU (3-6) downed Kansas 3-1 at the Disney Blossom Classic to give head coach Laura Watten her 700th career coaching victory. The Wildcats also lost 3-1 to St. Joesph's.

Stetson wins 2

Stetson (2-4) won 7-2 over Providence and 8-3 over Villanova in Lake Buena Vista. The Hatters had 24 hits; Danielle Diaz had five hits. Tori Perkins and Jaime Tino combined for 14 innings, allowing three earned runs and nine hits.

ERAU wins 2

Embry-Riddle (6-5) won two games in Columbus, Georgia. Lisa Hop earned a win and a save, striking out 13. The Eagles won 5-4 over Georgia Southwestern State (5-3) and 4-1 over Columbus State (1-4).

LACROSSE

Stetson loses

Taylor Zuberer scored four goals but host Stetson (0-2) lost 16-11 to Monmouth (1-0).

TRACK AND FIELD

Lubelski leads ERAU

ERAU's Brodie Lubelski broke two school records in Columbia, South Carolina. Lubelski went 18.07 meters in the shot put and 16.76 meters in the weight throw. Calahan Warren broke a school record in the mile in 4:07.14.

Metcalfe leads ERAU

ERAU's Kristen Metcalfe broke her own school record in the 800 meters, at 2:06.22 in Columbia, South Carolina. She also won the mile in 4:45.00.

Nichols, Morrison lead B-CU

Monae Nichols turned in a season-best 19-9 long jump and Quamecha Morrison won the high jump at 5 8 3/4 for B-CU at the USC Open. This was the final indoor meet for the Wildcats before next week's MEAC championship doubles.

MEN'S GOLF

Lane leads B-CU

Jake Lane shot a one-over par 73 and is tied for 11th, and B-CU is tied for ninth after the first day of the Invitational at Savannah Harbor.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Butt leads B-CU



B-CU (0-3) fell 5-2 at Georgia Southern. Rehaana Butt won at both singles and doubles.