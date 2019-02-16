On two spring afternoons almost every year in the 1980s, there was a palpable buzz on the Jacksonville University campus.

Parking was hard to find. The Rathskeller (or just “the Rat”), a student hang-out beyond the outfield fence, was packed with partiers. And Brest Field (Now John Sessions Stadium) began to fill up two hours before game time.

The Florida State Seminoles were in town.

“The biggest games of the year for us,” said former Dolphins coach and former Florida State player Terry Alexander, who was an assistant to JU coach Tom Bradley at the time.

“Whoooo-weee,” exclaimed FSU coach Mike Martin when asked about his rivalry with JU in the 1980s. “Now those were some ballclubs … we had some incredible games with them.”

A Martin-coached FSU team will play at JU for the final time on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sessions Stadium. Martin has announced his retirement after this season, his 40th as the ‘Noles coach and 47th overall, counting two years as a player and five as an assistant coach.

Martin was 13 victories shy of winning 2,000 games before the season began last Friday. He broke the all-time college victory record of 1,975 last season.

“Mike Martin is on the Mt. Rushmore of college baseball,” Dolphins coach Chris Hayes said. “It’s going to very difficult to picture him not being in that other dugout next year.”

FSU has dominated JU in recent years

Martin is 35-16 against the Dolphins in Jacksonville and 90-24 overall. The Seminoles have won the last six meetings and 10 of the last 13. There also was a stretch from an NCAA regional game in Tallahassee in 1994 to an NCAA regional in Athens, Ga., in 2006 in which FSU went 38-1 against the Dolphins, and was 17-0 at Sessions Stadium.

“Mike Martin wore me out in those days,” Alexander said.

But when Martin first took over at FSU in 1980, the series was much closer. While Miami was and remains the ‘Noles No. 1 rival, JU might have been even with Florida as the next most-contentious opponent on the ‘Noles schedule between the time Martin took over as the FSU coach through Bradley’s final year as the Dolphins’ coach in 1990.

And for the Dolphins?

There was no debate.

“We wanted to beat them more than any team,” said former JU pitcher Paul Perry. “You always wanted to beat the best.”

There have been only two of Martin’s 40 years with FSU in which he did not schedule a game at JU. Even after the glory days of that rivalry diminished following FSU’s entry into the ACC -- which gave Martin less flexibility when scheduling non-conference games -- he found a way to come west on I-10 to JU every year except in 1991 and 1992.

“Mike was fair with JU, playing us home and away,” Alexander said. “Some big schools now want two or three games to one home game. I will always respect 11 for the way he treated Jacksonville University. It was important to us. We'd get a good gate and it would help recruiting.

The feeling has always been mutual.

“We’ve always respected Jacksonville and its program, whether the coach was Tom Bradley, Terry Alexander or Chris Hayes,” Martin said. “They have always been fundamentally sound teams who don’t beat themselves.”

'Easton Airlines' played 'Noles even

Florida State played at JU 20 times from 1980-89 and it was a split: both teams won 10 times.

Martin began his head coaching career by sweeping three games against the Dolphins in Jacksonville but starting with the second game of the 1981 season, a 10-9 victory for JU, the Dolphins owned the Seminoles at home, winning seven in a row through the 1984 season.

The games were almost always offensive displays between the two heavyweights, a combination of aluminum bats, short outfield fences and a stable of legitimate sluggers on each team.

FSU had two NCAA home run champions in Mike Fuentes and Jeff Ledbetter, along with Mike Yastrzemski, Frank Fazzini and Luis Alicea.

JU countered with players such as Jeff DePiano, Ernie Carr, Randy Riley, Jeff Kennedy, Scott Marabell and Rick Scheetz.

The Dolphins led the nation with 110 home runs in 1983 and were dubbed “Easton Airlines,” a play on the company that made most aluminum bats at the time. DePiano and Riley led JU with 19 homers each and Mike Stotka added 16. Six players had 12 or more homers.

Jacksonville students loved the offensive displays for more reasons than school spirit: at the time, the Rathskeller gave out free beer for 60 seconds following every Dolphins home run.

“Everyone sprinted to the bar after a home run,” Hayes said. “The students had these mugs that they would refill at the Rathskeller and they were at the bar before the guy crossed home plate.”

One can only imagine the beer consumed on the day in 1982 when DePiano slammed three home runs in one game against the Seminoles in a 12-6 JU victory.

A pitcher's nightmare

During JU’s seven-game home winning streak from 1981-84, the Dolphins averaged 9.7 runs per game and scored 10 or more in five games. Jacksonville out-homered Florida State 16-13 during that streak, an average of four homers per game.

In the entire decade of the 1980s, the average score of a JU-FSU game at Brest Field, rounded off, was 12-6. The winning team scored 10 or more runs in 15 of the 20 games.

“I think JU always found a way for the wind to blow out every time we came there,” Martin said. “We always knew we had to score a lot of runs to have a chance.”

It was a nightmare for pitchers on both sides.

“Their lineups were always challenging,” said Perry, now a sales manager for Southeast Freight Lines. “You had to hit your spots and move it around. If you made one mistake, they were going to hit it out.”

Fuentes, a financial planner in Fort Lauderdale, said the Dolphins often returned the favor.

“They had three or four really good hitters we could never seem to get out,” he said. “They gave us tough games. They got up for us. It was always a great atmosphere at Jacksonville, always competitive games. And they never made a lot of mistakes. Good defense, good baserunners … Tom Bradley always got the most out of his teams.”

Florida State director of baseball operations Chip Baker, an assistant to Martin for 18 years, said the Dolphins always had the strongest motivation to win.

“I played at a small college (High Point, N.C.) so I know the mentality,” he said. “There’s a little extra juice when you’re playing the big kid on the block. We could never take JU for granted, home or away.”

The competition was usual spirited but usually didn’t get that heated. Scheetz said he remembers one mini-scuffle after one player went to second base hard to break up a double play.

“I remember coach Martin when he was an assistant and in the third-base box,” said Scheetz, who is in real estate in Orlando. “I’d go out to third and we’d chat for a few seconds before the inning started. We wanted to beat them more than any team but it was never bitter.”

Past JU coaches emotional

One can understand Alexander's feelings about Martin coaching in his final season. Alexander played at FSU in the late 1970s when Martin was an assistant coach and he went head-to-head with Martin for 33 years at JU. Alexander was in the dugout for 96 games against FSU as a JU assistant and head coach

"This is like [former FSU football coach] Bobby Bowden leaving," Alexander said. "He's meant so much to FSU and the baseball program. The thing that amazes me is that he never had a down year. He coached FSU for 39 years coming into this season and he made 39 NCAA tournaments. That's unheard of. He's not getting eased out because he lost his touch. They won the ACC last year. He was in Omaha [for the College World Series] the year before. And he'll have a strong team this year."

Hayes played for JU from 1992-95 and played on Dolphins teams that went 2-7 against the Seminoles. As the Dolphins coach, Hayes is 0-6. Those 15 games are 15 percent of his predecessor's experience against Martin.

But Hayes has the same appreciation for Martin and his impact on the college game.

"It's very humbling to be on the same field with him," Hayes said. "He's one of the most gracious coaches I've ever met. He's been the greatest amabassador for college baseball ever. He does what's good for his program but he also does what's good for everyone else in college baseball. The fact that he's still willing to come here every year and play us is a huge compliment. It's going to be a very emotional night."