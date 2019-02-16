The News-Journal race team makes their picks for the Daytona 500 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Zach Dean

Daytona 500: You know who we haven't spoken much about this week? Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Remember the mayhem he caused last July? Don't be surprised if he emerges from the rubble this time around.

Cup champion: Ford is going to figure out this new Mustang just in time for the playoffs, and Brad Keselowski will be there to lead the charge when they do.

Godwin Kelly

Daytona 500: While it's tempting to pick a Ford driver after all their success in 2018, I'm going with the Chevrolet camp. One driver who was mighty quiet in the first weekend of racing was Chase Elliott. I think he is saving up for Sunday.

Cup champion: The new competition rules for tracks longer than a mile might bring some new faces to the lead pack, but the cream will always rise to the top. Kyle Busch hates the new package, so naturally I select him as my championship favorite.

Dinah Voyles Pulver

Daytona 500: How could one of these super-fast Mustangs not win the 500 after their performance this SpeedWeeks in Daytona? And Kevin Harvick will lead them, making his way to Victory Lane again on Sunday.

Cup champion: Jimmie Johnson looks like a man on a mission, showing aggression early this week in Daytona. This will be the season when he becomes the first driver to claim eight championships.

Ken Willis

Daytona 500: Brad Keselowski. The road to the checkers at all plate races goes through Brad Keselowski. If he doesn't wreck or get wrecked, he's my favorite.

Cup champion: Once he found the way to Victory Lane last season, a whole new world of possibilities opened for Chase Elliott. We'll see the next step this year.

Scott Zucker



Daytona 500: His dad never won a thing in Daytona, but Ryan Blaney is poised for a big year and it will start with a win here.

Cup champion: Joey Logano sent a message to the Big 3 … and everyone else, with his surprise win at Homestead last year. This year the only surprise will be when he goes back-to-back.

