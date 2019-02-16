The Dolphins, who have been virtual strangers to the playoffs for most of the past couple of decades, are adding to their front office Reggie McKenzie, who oversaw an almost identical rebuilding project with the Oakland Raiders that resulted in his winning the NFL Executive of the Year Award two seasons ago.

McKenzie will work with general manager Chris Grier as a senior personnel executive, a league source said Saturday.

McKenzie, 56, was honored in the 2016 season by the Pro Football Writers of America for leading a Raiders overhaul that resulted in the team’s first playoff appearance since 2002.

McKenzie inherited a bad salary cap situation and endured three seasons with four or fewer wins before the Raiders turned things around. The Raiders selected edge rusher Khalil Mack in the first round of the 2014 Draft and took quarterback Derek Carr in the second round.

The next year, Oakland took receiver Amari Cooper in the first round.

But with the arrival of coach Jon Gruden, McKenzie’s influence decreased, the Raiders parted with Cooper and Mack and suffered through a 4-12 season. Ironically, it was after a 24-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in December that Mark Davis fired McKenzie. At the time, of the 50 players selected by McKenzie from 2012-17, only eight remained on Oakland’s roster, according to The Associated Press.

McKenzie had been hired by the Raiders on recommendations by ex-Packers and Raiders executive Ron Wolf and former Raiders Hall of Fame coach John Madden.

The news about McKenzie comes a day after the Dolphins added defensive end Tank Carradine, a former Raider from FSU. He has four seasons of NFL experience with the 49ers and Raiders, appearing in 45 games with eight starts. He has 77 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2013.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback Jomal Wiltz, who spent the 2018 season and most of the 2017 season on New England’s practice squad, so Dolphins coach Brian Flores is familiar with him. He was an undrafted free agent from Iowa State.

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal