DELAND — Marques Sumner came off the bench to tally 15 points to lead Stetson (6-21, 2-10 ASUN) to a 67-55 upset of Florida Gulf Coast (11-17, 6-7) on Saturday.

Christiaan Jones had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hatters. Abayomi Iyiola added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Dinero Mercurius had 13 points for the Eagles.

Stetson faces NJIT at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

B-CU 98, S.C. State 73



ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Malik Maitland had 29 points, tying his career-high, as Bethune-Cookman (12-14, 7-5 MEAC) routed South Carolina State (6-21, 4-7). Cletrell Pope had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Shawntrez Davis scored 13 points. B-CU visits Savannah State at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Saint Leo 63, ERAU 58

SAINT LEO — Nashad Mackey registered his 13th double-double but Embry-Riddle (11-17, 4-13 Sunshine State) lost to Saint Leo. Mackey had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Alston Jones scored 13 points for the Eagles, who turned the ball over 15 times. ERAU hosts Florida Tech at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DSC 89, CCF 83

DAYTONA BEACH — No. 22 Daytona State (23-5, 8-2 Mid-Florida) used a 59-point second half to beat the College of Central Florida. Bryce Williams (23 points, seven rebounds, six assists), Harwin Francois (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Don Gueys (20 points, 11 rebounds) led the Falcons. DSC visits Eastern Florida State for the conference championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.