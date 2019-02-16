Pasco-Hernando State College held Lake-Sumter State College to three hits and put the game away with a five-run seventh inning to defeat the Lakehawks 9-2 on Saturday at Hawk’s Nest.

Trey Weathers took the loss, going six innings and allowing two runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out one.

Robbie Scott and Markantony Perez each had a single and an RBI and Johziel Serrano had a single and scored a run to account for all of Lake-Sumter’s hits.

The Lakehawks fall to 5-9-1 with their third loss in a row. Lake-Sumter goes on the road to play Eastern Florida State College on Sunday and returns home to play CCBC Catonsville on Monday at 3 p.m.