LAKELAND — Cody Brown and Anthony Williams had their day in the sun, or at least in the Kathleen Gym.

Brown was named the lower weight and Williams was named the upper weight most outstanding wrestlers at the annual Brian Bain county tournament on Saturday, which was won by Lake Gibson for the 13th consecutive time.

Williams, a Kathleen senior, turned back Lake Gibson junior Caden Cunningham 6-3 in the 195-pound final after Brown, a McKeel Academy sophomore, beat Braves sophomore Chase Butler 12-6 in the 120-pound final. It was the first county title ever won by a McKeel wrestler in the program’s history.

“My coach told me I would be the first before I went on the mat,” Brown said. “My goal is to make it to state now since I got knocked out at region last year.”

Brendon Abdon, just a Lake Gibson freshman, pinned Kathleen junior Christopher Barthelemy at 1:20 of the first period which mathematically opens the door for him to possibly win four county titles during his career over the course of the next three years. Only four wrestlers have ever won four individual county titles in Brian Bain history — John Nicholas from Lakeland and Chase Krutzky, Brent Jorge and Clayton Leach from Lake Gibson.

“It is a cool experience to be out here,” said Abdon, ranked fifth in the state. “I know three of them are Lake Gibson kids. It would be pretty cool.”

The most exciting title match came at 170, where George Jenkins senior Will Smith edged Lake Gibson sophomore Raul Soto 5-4 in double overtime. There were several heated roars from coaches during the match as well as from the crowd watching.

“I just wanted to see if I could win it and get my first county title,” said Smith, who was still trying to catch his breath after the marathon match. “I just blocked (the yelling) all out.”

Lake Gibson brought 13 wrestlers to the tournament and 12 reached the finals. In the end, seven were crowned individuals champions, including Jesse Gehr (106), No. 4-ranked Chase Ayers (113), No. 6 Connor Williams (126), Alejandro Rosario (138), No. 2 Andreus Bond (145) and Kameron McCall (160).

“We could’ve had some more (title winners),” said Lake Gibson head coach Danny Walker, who talked about how many consecutive county championships he would like to see the Braves win before the streak ends.

“It seems like 13 years ago I couldn’t get a lot of them consecutively. It was one here and one there, and now we have put 13 together and that says a lot. … I think 20 would be a good number, but that would be a task.”

Also winning county titles were Brett Reeve (152) from Tenoroc, No. 6-ranked Ethan Endres (182) from Winter Haven and No. 4-ranked Tanner Howe (220) and No. 6-ranked Willie Lampkin from Lakeland. Both Dreadnaughts and Endres were repeat county champions, while Howe won his third straight.

Brian Bain county finals results

106: Jesse Gehr (LG) def. Daniel Rodriguez (AP), pin at 1:01; 113: No. 4 Chase Ayers (LG) def. Elvis Rodriguez (AP), 17-0 TF; 120: Cody Brown (MA) def. Chase Butler (LG) 12-6; 126: No. 6 Connor Williams (LG) def. Lorenzo Brown (GJ), pin 1:20; 132: No. 5 Brendon Abdon (LG) def. Christopher Barthelemy (KT), pin 1:20; 138: Alejandro Rosario (LG) def. Frank Solorzano (VC), pin 1:20; 145: No. 2 Andreus Bond (LG) def. Joseph Barron (LK), pin 1:20; 152: Brett Reeve (TEN) def. Curtis Felton (LG), 5-4; 160: Kameron McCall (LG) def. Jose Maldonado (LK), pin 1:20; 170: Will Smith (GJ) def. Raul Soto (LG), 5-4 2OT; 182: No. 6 Ethan Andres (WH) def. Braden Dominguez (GJ), pin 1:20; 195: Anthony Williams (KT) def. Caden Cunnigham (LG) 6-3; 220: No. 4 Tanner Howe (LK) vs Tristan Middlebrook (LG) pin 1:20; 285: No. 6 Willie Lampkin (LK) def. Javier Arango (AP) pin 1:20.