ATLANTA — Christ Koumadje and No. 17 Florida State featured a balanced scoring approach. Georgia Tech could barely score — again.

Koumadje had 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Seminoles tied a school record with their seventh straight ACC win, 69-47 Saturday.

Freshman Devin Vassell came off the bench to score a team-high 11 while playing in his hometown for the Seminoles (20-5, 8-4). Seven Florida State players scored between seven and 11 points.

Georgia Tech (11-15, 3-10) lost its seventh straight ACC game with another offensive struggle.

Jose Alvarado broke out of a lengthy slump with 17 points, but the Yellow Jackets made just 8 of 36 shots from inside the 3-point arc. They're averaging 53.1 points in their skid after their seventh and eighth halves scoring 25 or fewer points.

The 7-foot-4 Koumadje took just seven shots, making five. He was even more of a factor on the defensive end as he blocked three shots as Tech made just 6 of 28 in the paint. The Jackets' big men, James Banks III (two points) and Abdoulaye Gueye (five) made a combined 3 of 16.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said the Jackets play, "probably the best match-up zone scheme that I've seen in my coaching career." While the Seminoles shot 39.1 percent, the Jackets' imbalance on the offensive end saw them fall behind by as many as 27 in the second half.

The teams were tied at 10 early before the Jackets fell into the first of multiple shooting freezes, and Florida State stretched the lead to 31-15 on a layup by Terance Mann with 4:27 left.

Phil Cofer, David Nichols and Vassell each a pair of 3-pointers in the first half for FSU before Banks finally got loose for a dunk shortly before halftime to pull Tech within 34-23.

Hamilton said his team "crowded" Gueye with frequent double teams on most of his possessions. When Tech stationed Banks at the high post, the Seminoles sagged off him and let him shooter jumpers.

Banks missed every one of those and hit just 1 of 9 overall. All Jackets other than Alvarado — who made 6 of 11 to snap out of a six-game streak in which he made 10 of 59 — connected on just 10 of 48 shots, or 20.8 percent.

"Our guys give everything they have on the defensive end ... we give ourselves a chance," Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "We have just had a real issue with scoring."