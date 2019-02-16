DAYTONA BEACH — A day after a chaotic Truck race that included a record 11 cautions and 11 laps of overtime, the Xfinity guys took the high road on Saturday.

Well, more like the high line.

Michael Annett took the lead midway through the final stage and never looked back in the annual Xfinity opener, cruising to a surprisingly subdued victory at Daytona International Speedway that saw single-file racing along the wall for nearly all 120 laps.

It was Annett’s first career win in 230 Xfinity races.

“I couldn’t do it without these guys,” he said. “They stuck with me through the hard times when everyone counted me out and worked their tails off on this car. Our slogan this year is one team, one dream and one goal, so we started out good.”

The goal on Saturday for Annett was simple: stay high.

The two and three-wide racing that you’re used to seeing at Daytona was nowhere to be found on Saturday, with the field almost immediately moving to the top of the track after every restart. Luckily for Annett, he found himself in the lead after the final restart with 35 laps to go.

“I was waiting for the second line to get formed up and it just wasn’t there,” the Junior Motorsports driver said. “When it hadn’t formed by three to go, I knew they wouldn’t have enough steam.”

Annett’s JRM teammate, Justin Allgaier, finished second, and followed Annett around the track for most of the final stage.

“I wish I had a good answer,” Allgaier said of the single-file racing. “When we practiced yesterday, I was actually pretty confident that the bottom line would be the place to be. Then the race started and Jeffrey (Earnhardt) moved up and we all just filed in behind him.”

Earnhardt started on the front row and led the opening 29 laps before Justin Haley passed him on the final lap to win stage one. Ross Chastain dominated most of the second stage, while Brandon Jones started the final stage from the front row and stayed there until Brad Keselowski brought out a rare caution when one of his roof flaps came flying off the top of his car and onto the infield.

Annett took the lead for the first time on the following restart and never looked back, surviving one more restart following a Ray Black Jr. spin to win his first career race.

“A lot of people were down on Michael for a while,” said Earnhardt, who added Annett to his JRM stable in 2017. “It sort of reminds me of an Earnhardt giving a Michael a chance years ago to show his potential. I think he has the chance to see some of the best days of his career this season.”

Jones finished third, followed by Ryan Sieg and Austin Cindric. Chastain finished 13th after leading 23 laps, while Earnhardt finished 15th.

“This was the first time I haven’t been to the infield care center in a while here,” Jones said. “It was a weird day. It was just so hard to get a pack to form. Just follow the leader.”

The leader, of course, was perfectly fine with that.

“My eighth year in the series, 230 starts … amazing,” Annett said. “I’ve never seen so much work go into a speedway car, and I don’t think there’s a scratch on it. Our sport is not easy, but I didn’t think it would be that easy.”

Give SpeedWeek Radio a listen!