Michael Annett gets first-ever win, at Daytona, under the Earnhardt flag. Sound familiar?

No turning back now. Point it forward, await the green and go through the gear box one more time …

First gear: Junior Earnhardt couldn’t resist the comparison.

Eighteen years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. hired a driver named Michael who brought with him a career losing streak. First time out, at Daytona, Michael Waltrip got that first Cup Series win under the flag of Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Over the winter, Junior and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, hired a winless driver named Michael for their Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. First time out, yes, at Daytona, Michael Annett finally went to Victory Lane. And Junior, as he does at times, turned philosophical.

“He’s changed a lot over the last several months that we’ve worked with him,” Junior said of Annett. “You get programmed to approach your job a certain way. We’ve had to convince Michael to change his approach, reignite his passion and enjoyment for racing. That was a very challenging thing to do with anyone.”

Junior talked of a driver believing in his team and the all-important vice-versa. And, as he also tends to do, tossed out an honest and juicy tidbit along the way.

“I’ve been with teams where I didn’t feel they believed in me,” said Junior. “A year feels like a lifetime. it’s a very difficult process and path to go through.”

Second gear: Junior’s career plate-racin’ record suggests he inherited some of his father’s famous ability to “see the air” within the draft. So it was natural to get his opinion about the largely single-file Xfinity race.

“I don’ t know what’s going on with the high line becoming so clearly dominant,” he said. “To listen to the drivers and to watch what happened today in the race, it doesn’t seem like it’s entirely by choice that they ride up there. It’s by necessity.

“There’s a lot of people with a lot of smarts, who could have a lot of great opinions on how to change how the cars react to each other. I just encourage those people to get together and see what can be done.”

Then again, once the plates disappear after the 500 and “tapered spacers” become the new horsepower governor, the whole superspeedway scene may change.

“Different package when we go to Talladega, so it might not be an issue,” Junior said.

Third gear: You want history? How about the great-grandson of Henry Ford?

Edsel Ford II is a Daytona regular during Speedweeks and, he estimates, has spent the past 20 500s atop the Wood Brothers pit box. This year he’s especially excited.

“I’ve been wanting Mustang in Cup racing for a long time,” he said Saturday, noting that the Ford teams have replaced the Fusion with Ford’s legendary pony car. “It’s a great looking race car. It enhances Ford Motor Company and enhanced the Mustang brand. It will do much more than the Fusion did.”

It may not be same business model as the 1950s and ’60s, but Edsel Ford’s continued presence and current touting of Mustang is a reminder that NASCAR wouldn’t have reached the levels it reached without the manufacturers, and the manufacturers wouldn’t have cared if they didn’t think it helped them sell cars.

Fourth gear: Ormond Beach native Alan Gustafson won’t have the best seat in the house for the Daytona 500. He’ll be atop the No. 9 team’s pit box as crew chief for Chase Elliott. He’ll see the cars come through the tri-oval, then depend on a TV monitor for the rest.

It beats the memories of the very first 500 he saw in person, back when he was 7 or 8 years old.

“We were in the lower bleachers over there,” he said. “They used to be wood. As soon as the race started, everybody stood up. I’m staring at some guy’s Cale Yarborough T-shirt for 500 miles.”

