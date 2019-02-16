BOCA RATON — With how many of their home games have been coming down to the wire lately, Karlis Silins and the Florida Atlantic Owls could afford an easy win.

Blowing out Rice on Saturday afternoon was an ideal outcome for Silins, who scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 61-40 FAU win. Saturday was the second straight game FAU held an opposing team to under 50 points after Thursday’s 57-47 win over North Texas.

“I think the past two games, we’ve been guarding really well and that definitely transferred from practice,” Silins said. “We’ve been practicing really hard, working on the stuff we gotta improve, especially defensively.”

Rice's 41 points were the fewest allowed by FAU (16-11, 7-7 Conference USA) since they also held Central Florida to 41 points in December 2014. FAU limited Rice (10-17, 5-9) to only 12 points in the first half.

More importantly, Saturday’s win ensured that FAU will not finish with a losing season for the first time since moving to Conference USA before the 2013-14 season. FAU's next win clinches their first winning campaign since they made the NIT during the 2010-11 season.

“I’m more proud at how much we’ve improved from early in the season,” May said.

FAU's first-year coach added, “I knew we had some guys who (could) potentially play at a high level and it was just a matter of everyone coming together, some young guys stepping up, and they’ve done that.”

FAU clinched a Conference USA tournament berth for the fourth straight season and guaranteed they will play in the second pod during the inaugural C-USA bonus play. FAU cannot enter next month’s C-USA tournament ranked any lower than tenth in the league.

The game times and locations for bonus play – a four-game stretch over two weeks - are expected to be announced by Conference USA on Sunday afternoon. Two of those games will be at home.

“We’ve stressed a lot lately how important it is to protect The Burrow and play better at home in front of our fans,” May said. “Our guys took it to heart.”

Forward Xavian Stapleton had a game-high 14 points for the Owls and forward Simeon Lepichev had eight points and eight rebounds. Point guard Anthony Adger only scored five points but dished five assists.

Saturday marked the first time FAU swept both C-USA games in one week since road wins over UTEP and UTSA in January 2018. FAU last beat two C-USA games at home in January 2016.

Saturday also marked FAU's first-ever home win against Rice.

“We’re very pleased with our effort for this homestand - Thursday and Saturday,” May said. “We played 75 minutes of great defense; hard-nosed, physical basketball with great communication and guys, five guys on the court that were really together at all times.”

FAU took advantage of their late lead to insert sophomore forward Will Rutherford, a team manager who was recently added to the gameday roster, into the game for the final 15 seconds.

Follow @JakeElman on Twitter