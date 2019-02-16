Michael McDowell led the final Cup practice of the weekend with a speed of 191.44, followed by Ty Dillon, pole sitter William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-5.

Next up? The Xfinity race, which starts at 2:30.

12:30 p.m. update

Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for this afternoon's Xfinity race, alongside Jeffrey Earnhardt. Michael Annett and Justin Haley make up row two, followed by Gray Gaulding and Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott will start seventh, and Brad Keselowski will roll off ninth.

The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m.