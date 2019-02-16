A factory defect in the escape hatch section of the roof of Brad Keselowski's Ford forced the driver out of Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Lap 71. Keselowski was shown with a 36th-place finish in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300.

“I felt like I was back in the ‘50’s running a convertible here on the beach," Keselowski said. "That was interesting.

"The guys tried to fix it but it is in a spot where you can’t get to it and work on it. It is one of those things outside your control and sometimes that is just how things go. I hate it for Fitzgerald and Ford. I know we had a car that could win today. It broke on Lap 1, Turn 1, and we did everything we could to fix it for the last hour or so but it is just not something you can fix."

Jackman released from hospital

FDNY Racing jackman Billy Rock suffered a broken shoulder during Friday night's truck race, said team owner Jim Rosenblum. Rock was struck by Bryan Dauzat, driver of the team's No. 28 Chevrolet, during a pit stop when he was unable to stop due to brake issues. Rock was taken to the hospital, treated and released a few hours later.

Speedway: Daytona 500 tickets sold out

DIS officials announced that reserved stadium tickets to Sunday's Daytona 500 are sold out for the fourth consecutive year.

“This is a tribute to our fans,” said Speedway President Chip Wile. “They are responsible for making this ‘The Great American Race’ through their passion for our flagship event and incomparable facility. We thank them for their support as we get the new NASCAR season started appropriately — in front of a packed house at the ‘World Center of Racing.' "

Tickets are still available for premium hospitality areas, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone access.

NASCAR artist Bass dies

The NASCAR community mourned the death of Sam Bass, who died after a lengthy battle with kidney issues. Bass, 57, had spent the past few years searching for a Type-B kidney transplant.

Bass’ wife, Denise, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Sam Bass, a loving husband, father, and inspiration to us all, passed away earlier today. Thank you for your prayers during this very difficult time,” she said.

The sanctioning body of NASCAR released a statement soon after.

“Though he may have never turned a lap or a wrench, few captured the essence of our sport through his work more than Sam Bass. He was a consistent presence in the NASCAR garage, and his ever-present smile and endearing personality welcomed all.”

Bass, the first officially licensed artist of NASCAR, created the iconic “Rainbow Warrior” colors that rode with Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Chevrolet early in his career. Bass’ work was also prominent on race-day programs, adorning the cover of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s publications since 1985.

“He poured his heart, soul and talent into producing souvenir program covers at many speedways including Charlotte for more than 30 years,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “His work provided our fans a keepsake to treasure.”

Drivers, past and present, were quick to respond to Bass’ death via Twitter.

“He was a positive influence on @NASCAR as an artist. A friend to everyone he met. The nicest person, always smiling, always thrilled to see you again,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Added Clint Bowyer: “Such an amazing talent, great man, and a huge race fan. Never forget the first time I saw one of my cars on the program for a race he made. RIP.”

