When William Byron and Alex Bowman climb into their cars on the front row of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, they’ll be the youngest pair ever to start the race.

With Bryon’s 21 and Bowman’s 25, their combined age is 46, six years less than the previous youngest pair.

That pair — who started the 500 on the front row in 2002 — are also racing Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. When Jimmie Johnson started the 500 from the pole position that year with Kevin Harvick beside him, their combined ages totaled 52. Both were 26.

Now veterans, Johnson and Harvick have proven this week that youth doesn’t necessarily translate to winning. Of the three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races so far this Speedweeks, Johnson won the Clash last Sunday and Harvick won one of the duels.

Still, Sunday’s starting duo represents a new younger wave of drivers that have entered the sport over the past couple of years.

While there has been a lot of talk about the young guns, it’s actually a return to the early days of the sport, according to a News-Journal analysis of driver ages over time. Of the 559 drivers who have competed in the 500, birth dates were located for all but 22 drivers.

Of the five 500's with the youngest drivers, four were in the first four years of the race.

Richard Petty was just 21 when he raced in the first Daytona 500 in 1959. The average age of the drivers that year was 31.3. In 1960, the drivers were even younger; the average age was 30.5.

Over time, the average age of drivers climbed as veterans remained in the sport well into their late 40s and even early 50s.

Q. What's the average age of the drivers in Sunday's race?

A. At 31.1, the average age of drivers is fourth youngest overall since the race began.

Q. When were the other youngest front rows?

A. The starting row in 1999 — Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart — is now the third youngest front row in history, with a combined age of 54. The starting rows of 1987 and 2014 are tied for fourth youngest at 56. In 1987, Bill Elliott and Davey Allison were on the starting row. In 2014, it was Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr.

Q. So who were the oldest front rows?

Veteran driver Mark Martin helped drive up the age of the starting row in 2010, when he started on the pole at the age of 51, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., 35. Their combined 86 years tied with the front row in 2000, when Dale Jarrett and Ricky Rudd were both 43.

Q. Which race had the oldest field?

A. 1998, with a combined average of 38.9. Three drivers that year were over 50, including Dave Marcis and Dick Trickle, both 56 and Darrell Waltrip, who was 51. Three other drivers that year were over 45 including Dale Earnhardt, who won the race at the age of 46.

The three other years with the oldest field were all in the 1990s. The average age of the field in 1992 was 38.7. In 1999 and 1997, it was 38.1.

Q. What’s the average age of winners?

A. Between 1970 and 1984, the rolling 5-year average age of winning drivers climbed steadily, from a youthful 27.8 in 1970 to 42.6 in 1984. With Austin Dillon’s win last year, the 5-year average dropped to 32.6.

Q. Who were the youngest and oldest winners of the 500?

A. Trevor Bayne holds the record for youngest winner. He was 20 when he won in 2011. Bobby Allison is the oldest winner on record. He was 50 when he won in 1988.

