DAYTONA BEACH — After three months of silence, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will go full song with the 61st Daytona 500 before a full house at Daytona International Speedway to cap Speedweeks.

Stock-car racing’s biggest event will go green at 2:30 p.m. with NFL Pro Bowler J.J. Watt giving the command to fire engines and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman waving the green flag to the 40-car field.

The weather forecast looks solid. The high will be around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies with no rain in sight.

After pace car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops his pace truck to pit road, Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman will take the field to the green flag for the 200-lap run over Daytona’s iconic 2.5-mile tri-oval.

Byron earned pole honors in the No. 24 Chevrolet featuring crew chief Chad Knaus.

“Great to get a pole,” Byron said. “This is big for Chevrolet with its accomplishments here. We're looking forward to kind of checking this off and going on to Sunday.”

“You always want one spot more, and it would be cool to have another Daytona 500 pole, but it's cool to see William get that,” Bowman said. “I'm proud of the No. 24 team as well as the No. 88 team. I just want to be the most prepared I can for the 500.”

Behind those two Chevrolets are the Fords of former 500 winners Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, who each won a Duel qualifying race on Thursday.

This is a milestone race in NASCAR’s history because it will serve as the last event where the restrictor plate is used to zap horsepower from competitors’ engines.

When these same cars return to Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the engines will be regulated by tapered spacers, which will be used at all tracks longer than a mile this season.

The field features eight drivers who have won the Daytona 500 in years past, including Jamie McMurray possibly making his final Cup Series start.

McMurray won the 500 in 2010. He will jump into the Fox Sports broadcast roster when the Cup Series exits Daytona.

While Chevrolet was unbeatable in single-car qualifying last weekend, Ford and Toyota looked strong in competition.

The top-10 starters show six Fords and two Toyotas, which earned their starting positions from the qualifying races, and Rick Hendrick’s front row.

Hendrick’s other two drivers — Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott — will occupy Row 9 on the grid. Johnson will leave Daytona with a trophy. He won the Advance Auto Parts Clash last Sunday.

There are races within the race thanks to NASCAR’s stage-racing format. Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120. Each stage offers championship points to the top-10 finishers.

Austin Dillon will try to become the first driver since Sterling Marlin to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. Marlin won back-to-back 500s in 1994-95.

Dillon is starting 20th in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

“Yeah, that's pretty impressive only three guys have been able do it back-to-back, and I'd love to be a fourth,” Dillon said.

“That would be very cool. It seems like a hard thing to do. This place is not easy to win at. That's why it's so special, and so many people haven't won here.”

Drivers making their first starts with new teams include Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez.

Truex is driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota wheeled two seasons by Suarez. When Truex’s team folded after 2018, Gibbs took him in. Suarez replaced Busch, who bumped McMurray from the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy.

Newman was hired by car owner Jack Roush to drive the No. 6 Ford in place of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne.

The two drivers to watch in the early laps are Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who are starting 31st and 35th, respectively.

They had problems in the qualifying races and were regulated to the rear of the field.

This is the 40th anniversary of one of the Daytona 500's most memorable finishes. Donnie Allison and Cale Yarborough crashed on the last lap going into Turn 3 while battling for the lead, handing the win to Richard Petty.

When the race was over, Donnie Allison and his brother Bobby, got into an infield brawl with Yarborough.

“He (Donnie) bowed up and I hit him,” Yarborough said that day.

It was the first Cup Series race televised live by a major network (CBS) and created a rush to broadcast all Cup Series events.

