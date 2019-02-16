LAKELAND — A ugly melee got in the way of a ferocious comeback by host and top seeded Victory Christian, but in the end it was Central Florida Christian Academy winning their fourth straight FHSAA Class 2A, District 5 title with a 66-59 victory at Victory Christian Friday night.

Down 49-22 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Storm turned up the pressure on defense and Abdiel Rodriguez almost single-handedly brought the home team back as they cut the lead to 63-58 with :30 seconds left.

That's when things got testy as some extra curricular activity near the sidelines led to fans going onto the court. When the dust had cleared, one player from each team was ejected for leaving the bench, which constitutes them missing the next game.

“I think my guys were awestruck at the beginning,” Storm coach Steve Fitzgerald said. “I chastised him (Rodriguez) on the bench telling him this is when the great players show up, and he showed why he is one of the best players in Polk County.”

Rodriguez led both teams in scoring with 25 in a game that Victory never led. Jordan Preester led CFCA with 22 points.