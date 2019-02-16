LAKE WALES — The Class 6A-district 10 championship wasn’t decided until the final horn, but in the end, host Lake Wales managed to slip past Sarasota Booker on Friday night, 46-44.

After missing the front end of a 1-and-1 that would have tied the game 16 second earlier, Walter Clayton put the Highlanders (20-7) ahead for good with a pair of free throws after getting fouled on a drive to the basket with 21 seconds remaining. Trailing 44-43, Booker’s Eldrien Arnold had an open look at a three-pointer on the other end, but the shot came off long.

Tavien Williams was able to convert a pair of free throws on the other end with 3.4 seconds to go to push the Lake Wales lead to 46-43. Rather than allow the Tornadoes (16-9) to get off an attempt at a tying three, the Highlanders fouled King Winkfield on the ensuing possession with .5 seconds to play. Winkfield made the first free throw, but Booker was unable to secure the ball for a put-back on the miss on the second.

“We played some damn good defense tonight,” Lake Wales coach Don Grant said. “I’m proud of the kids. They came a long way.”

Lake Wales led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but turnovers allowed Booker to get back into the contest. Grant said his team was too passive offensively down the stretch.

“We started trying to kill the clock,” Grant said. “The kids were trying to kill the clock and we didn’t want them to.”

Raykwon Frazier finished with a game-high 23 points and kept Lake Wales afloat early, scoring 17 of the team's first 23 points.

“Raykwon has been carrying us the last two, three, four games,” Grant said. “He’s a really smart, solid basketball player. He’s going to be a real steal for some college.”

In addition to Frazier’s 23, Clayton added 11 for the Highlanders in the victory. Jordan Clark led Booker with 17 points, but most of his damage came in the first half. The Highlanders didn’t make a single three-pointer, but managed to win the district and earn a home game in the first round of the 6A playoffs.