LAKELAND — With Dathan Davis and Joshua Simons dominating the boards, Bartow stunned Lakeland with a long mid-game rally Friday night and went on to a 75-66 victory in the Class 8A, District 7 boys basketball championship game.

Jordan Daughtry's 25 points for the Yellow Jackets included 8-for-8 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to help Bartow (18-9) hold off a late Lakeland comeback try.

Luke Anderson scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the final period for the Dreadnaughts, who never got closer than eight points late in the game.

Davis finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds and Simons had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who earned a home game in Thursday's regional round.

"They were sensational, and I think that was the difference for us tonight," said Bartow coach Terrence McGriff.

After Ian Townsend's 3-pointer gave Lakeland a 15-6 lead late in the first quarter, Bartow outscored the Dreadnaughts 43-11 over the next 13 minutes to lead, 49-26.

Alex Vego's 3-pointer put the Jackets up 21-20 midway through the second quarter, and back-to-back three-point players by Daughtry and Simons quickly stretched the lead 10.

Lakeland, which will play at Tampa Wharton in the next round, scored only 22 points in the middle quarters and got few seconds shots because of the rebounding of Davis and Simons. Bartow overcame 26 turnovers with a 46-31 rebound advantage.

Anderson led Lakeland (17-9) with nine rebounds. Jay Williams was the only other Dreadnaught to score in double figures with 12 points.

"I don't think they did anything different on defense. We missed a lot of shots that we normally make, including some layups early in the game," said Lakeland coach Dwayne Johnson.

Bartow and Lakeland split two games during the regular season.

Whaton won its district with a 64-34 trouncing of Freedom.