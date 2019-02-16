DAYTONA BEACH — Call it a baptism by fire.

Imagine a 23-year-old, wet-behind-the-ears newspaper reporter being tasked by the sports editor with running the pits and garage for the Daytona 500.

It was the 1979 Daytona 500 — my first race as a journalist — and I jumped at the chance.

Responsibilities?

Chase down drivers who drop out of the Daytona 500 and get quotes for the writer doing the lead story.

Sounds easy enough, right?

Maybe in this era of being hot-wired into the Internet with the ability to watch live races on a smartphone, but in 1979 it was caveman-like conditions for reporters on the ground.

As the race started, this kid reporter quickly learned to stand near one of the many megaphone speakers, strapped to light poles in the pits and around the garage.

MRN announcer Barney Hall became my eyes because there was no place to watch the race on an elevated platform, such as today’s Fandeck, which affords a panoramic view of the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

From ground level you could see the stock cars roar through the tri-oval area and keep an eye on the old scoreboard, which showed the top-5 cars after each lap was turned.

Another clue was the sound of the engines. If there was a roar, all was OK. If it got quiet, you knew something had happened on the track.

One of the first drivers back to the garage was Buddy Baker, who retired after turning 38 laps after starting from the pole.

Baker stood like 6-foot-7 and when he crawled out of his No. 28 Oldsmobile, he slammed the top of the car with his fist in anger.

This young reporter slowly backed out of harm’s way and decided it was in his best interest to leave this menacing giant of a man alone with his frustration.

About 20 laps later, it got quiet again and moments later a string of tow trucks brought in a load of wrecked stock cars, including the No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury, wheeled by David Pearson.

Pearson did not follow the car into the garage.

As the race progressed, Harry Gant, Neil Bonnett, Ricky Rudd, Geoff Bodine, Dick Brooks, J.D. McDuffie and Dave Marcis ended up in the garage.

I jotted down comments made by Bonnett, Brooks and Marcis, who retired for a variety of reasons, then readied for the last few laps and the checkered flag.

It was a two-car race, according to Hall, between leader Donnie Allison and Yarborough.

Standing next to a speaker as the laps wound down, Hall barked out something to the effect of “Trouble on the backstretch!”

Then Hall refocused on the new lead pack which included Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and A.J. Foyt, who had just exited Turn 2.

Petty wins!

But wait. More info.

“There is activity over in Turn 3,” the speaker said. “It looks like a fight between Yarborough and the Allisons!”

The crowd in the grandstands was cheering and screaming and pointing toward the infield.

Moments later, Yarborough appeared in the garage area in a white driver’s suit that was muddy and smeared with oil and grease.

Paul Sawyer, who owned Richmond International Raceway at the time, escorted Yarborough to a garage work bench where he held court. Dozens of reporters emerged from nowhere to get an ear on Yarborough.

“He (Donnie) bowed up and I hit him,” Yarborough, whose face was flush red with anger, said of the brawl.

Yarborough answered every question and wove his side of the story to the assembly.

When it was over, there was the mad dash back to the office to type up the quotes and the editor said “Hey, do a sidebar story on the fight.”

There was no way to know how special that day and that story, now told thousands of times, would become to NASCAR’s history.

It was the first network telecast of a Cup Series race and that televised nationally fight helped NASCAR move from a regional sport to a national one.

