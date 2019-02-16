Rams score a pair of goals on headers in second half to beat Mustangs 2-0

LAKEWOOD RANCH

The scouting report that the Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team received on Lake Mary indicated the Rams were strong on headers around the goal.

That certainly turned out to be the case Saturday night as the Rams scored on two headers in the second half, a major reason they are going to the Class 5A state championship match.

Lake Mary used goals six minutes apart to knocked off the Mustangs, 2-0, in a Class 5A state semifinal at Lakewood Ranch High.

State runners-up in 1987 and 2003, the Rams (23-5-1) will play Miami Varela for the 5A championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand.

“I got a pretty good scouting report on them and they played pretty much how they played,” Mustangs coach Vito Bavaro said. “We knew they were going to be tough in the air, and we knew they were going to be tough on corner kicks and free kicks. Our game plan was to score early and put them on their heels. It just didn’t go our way.”

Lakewood Ranch (20-2-2) had chances to get on the board in the first half, but their shots were just wide or stopped by goalie Michael Demarco, who came up with six saves and posted the team’s 10th shutout of the season.

“We threw everything at them,” Bavaro said. “The boys played hard. We missed a couple of opportunities, especially early on that would have changed the direction of the game.”

The Mustangs dominated play in the midfield and on second balls early.

“We changed our formation with about 5 minutes left in the first half and we stuck with it,” said Lake Mary coach Eric Sellick, who knew “very little” about the Mustangs. “And they were doing good on the long throws and corner kick. I wanted more big guys in there to counter it.”

The Rams, who scored two of their nine goals in the regional final against Port Orange Spruce Creek on corner kicks, opened the scoring off the set piece.

On Lake Mary’s first corner kick in the match, Angel Flores sent a ball to the far side of the goal where Luke Chappel headed the ball into the goal in the 50th minute.

“We’ve got some big boys that are good in the air and we played towards it,” Sellick said. “We’ve been doing it all year.”

Six minutes later, Jake Ireland got a head on a long cross from Gadiel Santiago to make it 2-0, marking the first time the Mustangs gave up more than one goal in a match since a 3-2 loss to Tampa Jesuit on Jan. 15.

“They’re good in the air, and they’re good on the ground too,” said Lakewood Ranch senior goalie Ryan Freeman. “We gave them too many chances to win those balls. Both headers were good finishes.”

The Mustangs pushed forward in the final minutes, getting their best opportunity on a scramble in front of the goal with 2 minutes remaining.

“We had our opportunities. I can’t say anything else,” Bavaro said. “We had about four or five chances that if we put them away it’s a different game. But that’s the game.”

It was the first time Lakewood Ranch was shut out since losing the 5A championship game to Weston Cypress Bay, 1-0, on Feb. 18, 2017, in DeLand.

“We have nothing to hang our heads about,” Freeman said. “We should be happy with the season. We really should.”

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to put the ball in the net,” Bavaro said. “It’s nobody’s fault but our own. If you don’t score you don’t win and we didn’t score.”

The Mustangs graduate seven seniors, including the Freeman twins, Ryan and Travis, and leading scorer Wilmer Yanez, who scored both goals in the 2-0 victory at Winter Park in the regional final.

“We’ve built a tradition here,” Bavaro said. “We’ve got a deep bench and great JV team.”

Lakewood Ranch has won seven straight district titles and three regional championships, as well as reaching the 5A title match two years ago.