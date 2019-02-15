Chris Windom drove his 5G Sprint car to the front of the field in the last lap of the 30-lap feature to win in the USAC/Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship Race of the "Winter Dirt X Games" at Bubba Speedway Park late Thursday night.

Windom started fourth in the 23 car feature.

Kevin Thomas, Jr. in the No. 19 car, finished second after he started first and led the field for all but the last lap, according to a USAC release.

Justin Grant piloted his No. 4 car to third place after starting 12th in the feature.

The full card of racing included Fatheadz Eyewear qualifying where Carson Short drove his number 21 car to a new track record of 13.477, four heat races and a semi-final before the 30-lap feature event.

Seven-time USAC/California Racing Association champion driver, Damion Gardner out of Concord, California, in his first Florida race in seven years, started the race in the 15th position.

Gardner, who had remarked on needing a good starting position, finished in the same 15th spot.

Carson Short finished 10th in the feature after starting in sixth place, and independent racer Robert Bell did not place in the feature but took a sixth and 10th place in heat races.

Following the USAC/Amsoil feature Thursday night, Windom is first in the Sprint car series with 80 points, Thomas is second with 72 and Grantis scored third with 72 points.

USAC/Amsoil racing continues through the weekend at Bubba Raceway Park, visit www.Bubba Raceway Park.com for more info.