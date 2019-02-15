This was before Brian Flores knew he wanted the Dolphins.

It was before the Dolphins knew they wanted Brian Flores.

The one thing that seemed evident, even then, was that Brian Flores wanted Jim Caldwell on whatever staff he would assemble.

“If I get something and you’re not in football at the time, would you consider it?” Caldwell recalled Flores asking.

“Yeah,” Caldwell said. “I’d consider it.”

So when the Dolphins signed Flores to a five-year contract and soon thereafter announced his assistants to date, there were 16 names on the list. By far, Caldwell’s stood out, and not just because he’s the highest-ranking as assistant head coach/quarterbacks.

On a staff with a first-time head coach and first-time coordinators handling the offense and defense, Caldwell offers 17 years of NFL experience, including one as head coach in a Super Bowl.

“When you’re referring to experience, you’re probably talking about age as well,” joked Caldwell, 64.

True, but just as Flores received tips from Caldwell as he was interviewing with four NFL franchises, he’s bound to benefit in ways both large and small from having a confidante who has experienced so much in this league and shown he can handle it.

Take the 2009 season, when the Indianapolis Colts promoted Caldwell from the same titles he has now to succeed Hall of Famer Tony Dungy as head coach. Caldwell led the Colts to a 14-2 record before they lost 31-17 to New Orleans in the Super Bowl in Miami — the same stadium where three seasons prior he and Dungy celebrated a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears.

“One ended up great, the other one not so great,” Caldwell said of those trips. “Nevertheless, they were both great experiences.”

Caldwell tried to downplay the need for an experienced lieutenant beside Flores, 37.

“First of all, he doesn’t need much help in that regard,” Caldwell said. “He is excellent. He’s a guy that has great vision and foresight. Really, what I’m here for is to help him do whatever he asks me to do.”

Although many assistants are rather boyish-looking, the staff averages 10.5 years of NFL experience and collectively owns 19 Super Bowl rings.

“Even though they may be somewhat youthful as you look at it in terms of the experience as coordinators, they’ve had coordinating abilities for years,” Caldwell said of the offense’s Chad O’Shea and the defense’s Patrick Graham. “They’re very sharp guys, very bright, and my job is just to serve.”

Caldwell has three grandsons now, yet he arrives refreshed after a rare year off.

“It was the first year that I had off in 41 years,” he said. “It’s always been kind of my routine to get up early in the morning, come into the office and work until late. Last year gave me a chance to do some things I haven’t done before. I’ve been married to my wife for 41 years, so I saw her a little bit more often. I don’t know if she was happy about that.”

They traveled to Israel and Singapore, and he did some consulting on the pro and collegiate levels.

“It was a fun year, but I’m glad I’m back to work, to be honest with you,” he said.

Caldwell knows the value he can bring because when he was head coach in Indianapolis and Detroit, he had similar coaches by his side that he could lean on, including Howard Mudd, Tom Moore, Ron Turner and Ron Prince.

At least for now, Caldwell doesn’t see this as job as a steppingstone toward another head coaching role.

“That’s not my goal and aim,” he said. “My goal and aim is to help this team win and win consistently. That’s all I’m focused on. I’m not looking at anything else. I’ve been around the block a little bit.”

