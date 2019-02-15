Rays hope to crack 90 wins again ... but this time qualify for the postseason

2018 IN REVIEW

• The Tampa Bay Rays went 92-70, a 10-game improvement over 2017. It was the most victories since the Rays won 92 in 2013 when they finished second in the American League East. Tampa Bay won 90 or more games from 2010-13. It was the fifth time the team won 90-plus games, including 2008, when they collected a franchise-high 97 victories and won the AL East for the first time in team history. The Rays finished 16 games behind first-place Boston, which won the World Series and were 10 back of the second-place New York Yankees. Tampa Bay ended eight games behind Oakland for the second wildcard berth in the American League. The Rays went 51-30 at Tropicana Field.

2019 OUTLOOK

• It will be another year of change for the Rays, as four of the regulars from last year have been replaced. Gone are catcher Wilson Ramos, first baseman Jake Bauers, right fielder Carlos Gomez and designated hitter C.J. Cron. Likely replacements are Mike Zunino behind the plate, Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi at first and designated hitter and Austin Meadows in right field. Returners are second baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, third baseman Matt Duffy, left fielder Tommy Pham and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. On the pitching staff, American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton will anchor the rotation with another large turnover in the bullpen. Plenty of things broke right for the Rays a year ago. It is going to take the same effort and steady improvement from the younger players to duplicate a 90-win season. And even then will it be enough to contend in the tough AL East or in the American League overall?

5 QUESTIONS

Q: How many times will the team use an “opener” to start games this season?

A: The Rays used 17 different starting pitchers last year. Some of them pitched very briefly. On May 19, manager Kevin Cash began using the “opener,” a relief pitcher to face three to nine batters depending on matchups, before turning the game over to another relief pitcher for the bulk of the innings. The Rays employed that concept 55 times and went with a bullpen day 23 times. Reliever Ryan Stanek had the second-most starts with 29. He pitched 66⅓ innings in 59 games with 81 strikeouts. Since-departed closer Sergio Romo made five starts, including being the back-to-back opener May 19-20 and led the team with 25 saves. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough benefited the most from the team using the opener. Often the second guy in, Yarbrough went 16-6 with a 3.91 ERA, pitching 147⅓ innings in 38 games. Twenty-seven of the starts by starting pitchers were made by Chris Archer (17) and Nathan Eovaldi (10). Both were traded during the season. Tyler Glasnow, picked up from Pittsburgh in the Archer deal, and Charlie Morton, signed as a free agent from Houston during the offseason, will join the rotation behind American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. The other two spots in the rotation will be taken by “openers” — Jacob Faria, Wilner Font and Stanek, among others.

Q: What will Blake Snell do for an encore?

A: A former first-round pick by the Rays, 52nd overall in 2011, Snell skyrocketed to the top as the ace of the staff. The left-hander led the league with 21 victories and a 1.89 earned run average with 221 strikeouts in 180⅔ innings. He was 11-15 with a 3.83 ERA in his first two major league seasons. As the likely Opening Day starter, Snell now will be pitted against the opposition’s No. 1 pitchers, at least the early part of the season, but don't expect him to be intimidated.

Q: How many wins will it take for the Rays to make the playoffs?

A: Last year, Tampa Bay won 90 games. That would have tied Atlanta for the best record in the National League East and would have put the team one game behind Cleveland in the American League Central. In the American League East, however, the Rays were 18 games behind pennant-winning Boston and 10 behind the second-place New York Yankees. In the race for a postseason berth, Tampa Bay finished eight games behind Oakland for the second wildcard spot. Still, in most seasons, 90 wins will get a team in the playoffs. Win 90 again and the Rays should be playing in the postseason.

Q: Can Kevin Kiermaier stay healthy for relatively the entire season?

A: Arguably the face of the franchise, Kiermaier has been on the mend for a good portion of the past three years. Last year a pair of injuries limited the center fielder to 88 games, his lowest number since becoming a regular in 2014. Kiermaier injured his left thumb on a slide into second base early in the season and then suffered a right foot fracture. In 2017, it was a hairline fracture of his right hip that limited Kiermaier to 98 games. He played in 105 games in 2016 because of a fractured right hand. The Rays plan to give their centerfielder a bit more rest this year and with a little luck he will be a mainstay in the lineup. To illustrate how good Kiermaier is when healthy, in 2015 the left-handed hitter batted .263 with 25 doubles, 12 triples, 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases in 151 games. He also won the Platinum Glove for his work in center field.

Q: Who will be the team’s closer?

A: The Rays’ top two leaders in saves last year are gone. Sergio Romo, who led the team with 25 saves, departed via free agency. Alex Colome, who began the season as the closer and recorded 11 saves, was traded to Seattle in late May. The leading candidate seems to be Jose Alvardo, a hard-throwing left-hander who notched eight saves in 12 opportunities a year ago. But, as he does throughout the late innings, Manager Kevin Cash will mix and match relievers according to favorable matchups, so it could be a number of different pitchers who record saves this season.

5 TOP GAMES AT CHARLOTTE SPORTS PARK

• Friday, Feb. 22 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. — This is the Grapefruit League opener for the Rays. The retooled Phillies also visit March 2 and March 14.

• Sunday, Feb. 24 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. — The Yankees make their only visit during the Rays’ second home game of the spring. Since the game is on a Sunday, it would be wise to get tickets early.

• Monday, Feb. 25 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:05 p.m. — The rebuilding Marlins make a rare trip across the state.

• Wednesday, Feb. 27, Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. — The World Series champion Red Sox make their first of two trips to Charlotte Sports Park. Boston also is in Port Charlotte on March 10.

• Friday, March 15, Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m. — Always a big draw with Midwesterners, the Tigers make one appearance. Detroit also is the Rays’ opponent for the spring training finale Tuesday, March 26 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.