Kadaria Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer to give Eustis its first lead with less than two minutes to play on Thursday to lift Eustis to a 58-55 win at Melbourne in the Class 6A-Region 4 quarterfinals.

The Panthers improved to 16-8 and will play at Orlando Bishop Moore on Tuesday in regional semifinal action.

Walker’s triple was part of a furious fourth-quarter comeback for Eustis. The Panthers headed into the final eight minutes trailing by seven, but outscored the Raiders 23-13 to pull off the upset.

Eustis was led by Kalea Rainey with 20 points, followed by Cerina Rolle with 16. Walker added 10.

Rockledge, which finished the season with an 18-11 record, got 20 points from Shakara Robertson and 12 from Zyekeena Arthur.

Eustis, the Class 6A-District 13 runner-up, played Bishop Moore, the District 13 champions, three times this season with the Hornets prevailing each time. The Hornets advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinals with a 46-36 win against Palm Bay.

Bishop Moore beat the Panthers 55-51 on Jan. 8 in Eustis and 72-46 on Jan. 25 in Orlando in the two regular-season meetings. In last week’s district tournament, which was played at Bishop Moore, the Hornets prevailed 65-46.

Eustis was the only one of five area teams to win in Thursday’s regional playoffs.

In Class 1A, Wildwood’s run at a third straight state title ended with a 53-42 loss to Trenton in the Region 4 semifinals. The Wildcats closed out the season with a 13-14 record.

In Class 5A, South Sumter — the champions of District 5, lost at home to Orlando Jones 64-28 in the Region 2 quarterfinals. The Raiders finished the season with a 19-9 record.

Also in Class 5A-Region 2, Umatilla (14-14) fell at Orlando Lake Highland Prep 62-12.

In Class 8A, East Ridge lost at St. Cloud 61-34 in the Region 2 quarterfinals. The Knights wrap up the season with an 18-8.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jody Brown scored her 31st goal of the season off an assist from Vivianne Bessette to lift Montverde Academy to a 1-0 win over Bartram Trail in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday in Montverde.

Montverde, the defending Class 4A champions, have won 12 straight games by shutout and improved to 23-0 on the season.

The Eagles will play for the second straight state title next Friday at 1 p.m. in DeLand. They will meet the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between St. Petersburg and Archbishop McCarthy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trailing after one quarter, Wildwood turned it on with a 30-point second quarter on the way to an 82-57 win over Pahokee on Friday night in the Class 1A-District 8 championship game.

Wildwood (16-12) advances to the state playoffs and will host a first-round game on Thursday night at 7.

The Villages won the Class 5A-District 5 title on Friday night with a 78-64 victory over Trinity Catholic in Ocala.

The Buffalo improve to 20-7 on the season and will host regional quarterfinal game on Thursday night at 7.

Mount Dora Christian Academy got 14 points from Rodney Bryant but fell to Orlando Christian Prep 45-40 on Friday in the Class 3A-District 3 championship game.

MDCA (22-5) will travel to play St. Petersburg Canterbury on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs beat Canterbury 79-51 in November.