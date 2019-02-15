North Florida travels to NJIT in men's basketball Saturday.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Wellness and Events Center, Newark, N.J.

TV: ESPN+.

Probable lineups

Ospreys (11-16, 5-7)

0 Noah Horchler, F, 6-8; 16.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg

2 Wajid Aminu, F, 6-7; 10.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg

11 Garrett Sams, G, 6-7; 11.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg

10 Ivan Gandia-Rosa, G, 6-1; 10.7 ppg, 5.8 apg

3 J.T. Escobar, G, 6-2; 10.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Highlanders (18-8, 6-5)

2 San Antonio Brinson, F, 6-8; 6.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg

0 Abdul Lewis, F, 6-10; 12.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg

15 Diandre Wilson, G, 6-2; 10.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg

4 Zach Cooks, G, 5-9; 17.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg

11 Shyquan Gibbs, G, 6-1; 8.1 ppg, 2.3 apg

The skinny: The Ospreys meet an NJIT squad going in the opposite direction: UNF has won its last two, while the Highlanders have dropped three straight to loosen their grip on a first-round home game in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. ... Garrett Sams became UNF's ninth player to reach 1,000 career points in Division I during Wednesday's victory against Kennesaw State. ... The Ospreys have blocked 11 shots in each of their last two games, a new program record against Division I opposition. ... NJIT's Abdul Lewis leads the ASUN in rebounding with 9.4 per game, closely followed by UNF's Noah Horchler at 9.3. ... The Ospreys know by now to watch out for NJIT's explosive guard Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders down the stretch to beat UNF 76-72 in Jacksonville on Jan. 21. ... UNF needs a win to maintain realistic hopes of a top-four conference seed, which would bring UNF Arena a postseason game.

Clayton Freeman/The Times-Union