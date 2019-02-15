Florida meets Alabama in SEC men's basketball Saturday.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNU

Probable lineups

Gators (13-11, 5-6)

11 Keyontae Johnson, F, 6-5; 7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg

13 Kevarrius Hayes, C, 6-9; 6.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

2 Andrew Nembhard, G, 6-5; 7.3 ppg, 5.4 apg

10 Noah Locke, G, 6-3; 11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

5 KeVaughn Allen, G, 6-2; 12.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Crimson Tide (15-9, 6-5)

0 Donta Hall, F, 6-9; 11.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg

34 Tevin Mack, F, 6-6; 9.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg

2 Kira Lewis Jr., G, 6-3; 14.4 ppg, 2.9 apg

10 Herbert Jones, G, 6-7; 6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

12 Dazon Ingram, G, 6-5; 7.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg

The skinny: The Gators head to the SEC West to tackle the Tide in Tuscaloosa, where they haven't lost in 13 years. ... The last Gators loss there, an 82-77 setback on Feb. 26, 2006, was also the last loss of the season for the UF squad of Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Al Horford, which went unbeaten the rest of the way to lift the national championship. ... KeVaughn Allen needs just two points to reach 1,600 for his Gators career. ... In addition to the starters, Florida must also watch out for the threat of John Petty (11.2 points per game), the second-leading Tide scorer. ... The Gators' Jalen Hudson scored 27 points when Florida and Alabama last met, a 73-52 UF win on Feb. 27, 2018. ... Tide assistant coach John Pelphrey worked under Billy Donovan with the Gators from 2011 to 2015. ... Alabama leads the all-time series 75-68, but the Gators have won eight of the last 10 meetings.

