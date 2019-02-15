The St. John Lutheran Saints faced-off against the Bayshore Christian Faith Warriors in the District 2A-4 Championship game, ultimately falling to the Faith Warriors 73-59 in Tampa.

Jemel Facey led the Saints with 20 points, while Courtlen Greene (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Jaharius Rolle (11 points) rounded out the Saints’ top three scorers. St. John falls to 21-6 and will be back in action on Thursday in the regional semifinals at the North Florida Educational Institute at 7 p.m.

The Rock 68, HEART HomeSchool 53: The HEART HomeSchool Falcons fell to The Rock school on the road Friday night, 68-53. Cody Bagley had a double-double, leading the team with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Ben Draper (10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block) and Cameron King (8 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal) rounded out the top three. The Falcons fall to 25-15 and will be back in action on Wednesday, February 27th in the NACA Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee.

Girls Basketball

The Rock 57, HEART HomeSchool 33: The Rock Lions topped the Heart HomeSchool Falcons 57-33 at home Friday. Dara Lehman (10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks), Shelby Bagley (8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) and Alyssa Keister (7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists) were top scorers for the Falcons in the effort. For The Rock, Kaiya Riley-Guzman (18 points) and Julie Teasley (13 points) led the Lions. The Falcons (21-8) will play again next Friday at the Cross Florida Classic Tournament.