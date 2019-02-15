Turning point: Solar Bears forward Corey Kalk scored a second-period hat trick, topping the Icemen 6-3 in Friday night's ECHL South Division contest at Orlando's Amway Center.

Three stars: 1. Kalk, Orlando (three goals); 2. Mike Monfredo, Orlando (one goal, one assist); 3. Mike Robinson, Orlando (two assists).

Penalty box: The Sunshine State rivals combined for only 12 penalty minutes.

Around the rink: Icemen starting goaltender Ken Appleby allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled in favor of Tanner Jaillet for the third period. ... Wacey Rabbit scored his team-leading 19th goal for Jacksonville, while Garrett Ladd and Everett Clark also found the net. ... With the result, Orlando leapfrogged the Icemen into a tie for second with the South Carolina Stingrays in the South.