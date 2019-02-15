LAKE WALES — Despite losing its leading scorer and rebounder during the heart of its Sun Conference schedule, the Warner men's basketball still managed to clinch the regular-season title.

With its 70-66 victory over Keiser at Turner Athletic Center on Thursday night, Warner will host the semifinals and finals of the TSC Tournament starting next Friday. The Royals (21-8, 14-3) haven't lost at home all year.

"We came out here for one reason tonight, to cut down the nets," Warner head coach Sean Hanrahan said.

The Royals did it without senior Khalil Ozuna, who was leading the team with 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds a game. Ozuna broke his hand against Keiser on Jan. 12 and will miss the rest of the season.

That did little to persuade Warner's resolve to bring home the title.

"Whenever you go to practice and realize that the kid leading your team in scoring and rebounding is not going to be playing the rest of the season, you're gonna have reservations," Hanrahan said. "However, senior Trae Graham made it a point to say that we were going to win the conference, do it for Khalil, and bring a championship home. He's carried us on his back along with Jalen Williams and Darryl Mercer."