LEESBURG — Both athletes went into the girls state weightlifting championships hungry.

For Leesburg senior Yasmine Heflin, the hunger was more figurative. After placing fifth at the state meet as a sophomore and second as a junior, Heflin was determined to cap her high school career with a state title.

It is something she and Leesburg coach Josh Boyer talked about every single day at practice.

“After she was second as a junior, I planted that seed that it was not unrealistic that she could win state her senior year,” Boyer said. “She bought in and she was hooked. Every day I would ask her, ‘Are you ready to make history?’ That’s been part of our conversation for the past year.”

For fellow Leesburg senior Crystal Howison, the hunger was definitely more literal. After finishing fourth at the state championships in the 101-pound weight class as a junior, the 4-foot-11 Howison packed on a few extra pounds.

Over the course of the season, she gradually shed those pounds.

“I taught myself to cook, and food was really part of my journey,” Howison said. “I learned about eating the right foods and getting the calories I needed in the right way.”

Howison gradually got down to where she could again compete in the 101-pound division, but on the day of the state meet she definitely felt the hunger pangs.

On Saturday at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach, the hunger paid off for both athletes as they became the first two girls from Lake County to win state weightlifting championships, leading Leesburg to a runner-up finish as a team.

Heflin’s title came first and it was never in doubt. She beat her closest competitor by 60 pounds in the 183-pound weight class and her clean and jerk of 210 pounds was 50 pounds better than anyone else in the division.

“Knowing I put in so much time and knowing how much I worked to get to this point, it just felt great to win,” Heflin said. “To win by that much was a relief because I knew I didn’t have to worry about anyone else and what they were doing. Just knowing I came up from the bottom is a great feeling.”

Howison’s event was the exact opposite.

Facing stiff competition from Pasco’s Prestine Carter, who finished ahead of Howison at state a year ago, Howison had a 5-pound edge in the bench press while Carter had a 5-pound edge in the clean and jerk.

Then Howison had to sit back and watch as Carter went for a winning weight on her final attempt.

“I couldn’t even form a coherent thought in my head,” Howison said. “I just thought that whatever happened was meant to happen. After she missed, I just said, ‘Did I do it? Did I win?’ ”

Because the two were tied with the same weight total, the title came down to a tiebreaker — what they each weighed at the official weigh in.

All those months of dieting, eating all the right things in the right portions and gradually taking the weight off paid off in the best way possible. Carter weighed in at 98.0 pounds. Howison tipped the scales at 97.4, giving her the state title.

“Because we both had to cut a little weight, we were both feeling a little weaker,” Howison said. “I knew her from last year when she totally beat me. Going into state this year I definitely felt her presence. I knew going in that it was going to be interesting.”

Weightlifting was something of a calling for both Heflin and Howison.

Heflin took Boyer’s weightlifting class in her freshman year and was one of the stronger people in the class. Boyer quickly convinced her to join the Leesburg team and she has been a rising star from the start.

“There are days when you don’t feel like putting in the work,” Heflin said. “Sometimes I would just step outside and think about why I’m doing it. It takes a lot of mental strength as well as physical strength.

“But when you are in love with a sport, it’s not that hard.”

Howison was in the Leesburg High band and would pass the school’s weight room every day without knowing what was going on inside the nondescript white building. During her sophomore year, a friend convinced her to take a look.

“I just sat in the corner like a wallflower and I was super shy,” Howison said. “But I knew I had to give it a shot and get out of my realm. I walked 6 miles to meet my mom so I could get a physical to be on the team. I just kept at it and one day I found myself at state.”

In her senior season, Howison had something of a crisis in the sport.

“I was sitting at my desk writing an email and Crystal came in and said she needed to talk,” Boyer said. “She said she was thinking about not lifting anymore and she felt she had reached all her goals. I thought that was amusing because I knew she had a chance to win state.

“I told her, ‘You’re a big girl. If that’s your decision, then that’s fine,’ and I went back to writing my email.”

A few days later, Howison sent Boyer a text saying she wanted to rejoin the team. It was a text Boyer had been expecting, knowing the amount of work she had put in and the payoff that could still be possible.

“I sure am glad she stuck it out,” Boyer said. “It’s the ones who stick it out who go furthest in life and reap the rewards throughout their lives. They don’t always see it at the time, but they see it later on in their lives.

“And I’m glad those two were able to give Leesburg that piece of history with the first girls in Lake County to win state weightlifting titles.”

Their high school careers over, both girls have plans that don’t include too much weightlifting.

Heflin is planning on attending Savannah State with an eye toward becoming a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

“I won’t lift as a competitive sport,” Heflin said. “But I will always lift.”

Howison plans to go to Lake-Sumter State College and get into sports exercise science.

“I’m not a big binge eater,” Howison said. “But now if I want a big salad, I can have a big salad.”

With their place in Lake County sports history secure, Heflin and Howison can both move on with their lives knowing that their hunger has been satisfied.