After just three minutes into Wednesday night’s District 3-5A boys basketball semifinal against Raines, Jackson coach James Collins was already standing in front of his bench and motioning frantically with his hands for his players to fill the lanes and defend post entry passes.

For the entire game, even when his team was up by nine with 38 seconds remaining, he never appeared calm.

Yet, Collins’ ability to inspire and get the most out of his players is why the Jackson Tigers basketball program has excelled under his direction.

The Tigers, who won their second straight Gateway Conference title, headed into Friday night’s home district championship against Bolles with a 21-5 record and wins in 16 of their last 17 games, including a 53-42 victory over Raines that allowed them to advance.

"My joy is that I can help them impact their lives in a positive way to help them be better young men as well as ballplayers," Collins said. "I’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts, so it allows me to play a lot of different combinations with our lineups. I have some three- and four-year players, so being in the system that long helps a great deal."

Twenty-six years ago, Collins was living the dream just like the one his players are aspiring to fulfill this season.

During his senior year in 1993, he averaged 30 points a game to lead Jackson to its first Class 2A state championship. That season he also was named Florida's Mr. Basketball before living up to the hype as a star shooting guard at Florida State (1993-97). Collins still ranks among the school’s all-time top 10 in scoring, field goals, field goal attempts, 3-pointers, 3-point attempts and steals.

In 1997, Collins was the 36th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He played one season in the NBA and spent one year in the Continental Basketball Association before playing nine seasons professionally in Europe.

But for the past 11 seasons, Jackson has been his home, leading the basketball program as its head coach.

He has roots in the community.

And he knows the obstacles many of his players face, because he overcame the tough streets growing up in the Blodgett Homes as a kid, raised by his single mother.

"I’ve been very blessed to be in a situation to give back," said Collins, whose older brother DeVaughn Parks convinced him to return Jackson to pursue coaching because of his love for the school.

"I’ve seen the growth in kids, where they came from to where they end up. A lot of these kids would be in the streets if they weren’t playing sports. But there’s been only one year that my total team GPA hadn’t been over a 3.0. I suspended eight varsity players and seven junior varsity players one year because they had Ds and Fs on their progress report.

"I just don’t want them to think they can half-do anything because they’re not going to get a break in this world. I just don’t want them to fail, so I’m hard on them and I can be too demanding."

Collins, 45, was one of the few players in Jacksonville to hold a news conference as a player at Southside Middle School, where he averaged 42 points a game, to announce he was attending Jackson.

When he speaks, his players pay attention.

"My auntie went to Jackson the same time Coach Collins played, and when I was growing up she used to tell me stories about how good he was and the legacy he left at Jackson," said starting point guard David Daniels. "At times, Coach can be real tough. He’s a former player, so he’s real competitive. But he enthusiastic about helping us play to our full potential."

His players have tailored his lead, playing fast, hitting open shots and defending tough like he used to.

They haven’t experienced many obstacles this season, winning 15 games in a row before losing to Providence 49-47, but Collins demands perfection.

Asked if the 2018-19 team is his best, Collins says no.

He said his 2015, 2016 and 2017 teams all advanced to the regional final round of the state playoffs. But this season's team is deep, especially at the wing positions. They can push the pace and force teams out of zone defenses with their outside shooting, but they also pound the ball inside and take advantage of their rebounding strength.

Another strength has been their ball pressure and denying entry passes in the post that have led to turnovers and fast-break opportunities.

"Anytime we have a question, we go to Coach Collins because he’s been through everything as a player," said senior forward Joshua Knox. "We want to be just like him, but he wants us to be even better. Everyone wants to go to college, but he’s preparing us for the long run. We listen to everything because there is a lot of knowledge we can gain from him to be great even if it's not basketball."