BOCA RATON — St. Andrew’s forward Yussif Basa-Ama had never played in a district playoff game before this week. After Friday night, Basa-Ama can join his Scots teammates in calling himself a district champion.

Basa-Ama finished with 19 points and stifled Coral Springs Charter’s offense as the Scots rallied for a 67-58 win Friday night.

“This feeling is amazing," said Basa-Ama, a 6-foot-8 junior in his first season at St. Andrew's.

The Scots (23-4), who entered play 14-0 at home, wouldn’t be holding the championship trophy if not for their star big man. Basa-Ama paced the Scots with eight first-quarter points and found a way to be involved on almost every defensive play from 50-50 balls to rebounds and blocks.

After going into halftime trailing 31-30, the Scots outscored the Panthers 37-27 over the final 16 minutes.

“First-half, they were shooting lights out,” Basa-Ama said. “Every shot they were taking was going in. In the first half, I got into foul trouble and I was sitting on the bench, so I wasn’t able to contribute as much to the team. But in the second half, I went into the locker room, coach talked to me and I came back in, made better decisions, and I stayed in the game the whole time.”

Friday was the third win for St. Andrew's over Coral Springs Charter this season. The Scots won 69-61 in Boca in December and escaped with a 48-46 win on the road last month.

“Over my 34-year career, we’ve had a lot of district championships,” Scots coach John O’Connell said. “Every one is special — this was so special because it’s present, No. 1, and No. 2, we haven’t won a state championship. We’ve been to the finals three times and you know, your dream is to win it all. You gotta go one step at a time.”

The next test for St. Andrew's will be Cardinal Newman, who fell to Oxbridge on Friday night. Scots junior Jack May — whose father, FAU men’s basketball coach Dusty, watched from the stands — scored 16 points. Josh Minott led the Scots with 21 points.

"We're gonna be back here (Saturday), 10 a.m., practicing," Basa-Ama said. "It's a grind, man, but we're gonna keep going. This year, what this team is trying to do is to bring a state title to this school and we know the road there is gonna be very, very tough."

Jupiter Christian 69, Village Academy 67: Jake Thrift and Toler Reif each scored 22 points as the top-seeded Eagles (22-5) edged the second-seeded Tigers in the District 7-3A championship in Boynton Beach. Chad Napoleon led Village Academy with 18 points.



Atlantic 65, Lake Worth 55: The sixth-seeded Eagles stopped the fourth-seeded Trojans to win the District 10-9A championship in Delray Beach.