WEST PALM BEACH — Oxbridge Academy remained undefeated and claimed the District 11-5A title with a 55-49 win over Cardinal Newman on Friday night in front of a raucous crowd at Cardinal Newman High.

“The undefeated thing is really special, but it’s nothing that we ever dreamed of, and we don’t even look back at it,” said Oxbridge Academy coach Brandon Strassburger. “We’re taking it one game at at time and our thing with the kids is possession by possession, no plays off.”

Oxbridge (24-0) will host Coral Springs Charter in the regional quarterfinals Thursday night, while Newman (14-10) will travel to face St. Andrew's.

The district title game was similar to the two regular-season games between the rivals, as Oxbridge picked up a 14-point win at Newman in mid-December and came away with a six-point home win in January.

“The Oxbridge-Newman games, they’re never blow out games, they’re always two point games with a minute left,” Cardinal Newman coach Tavarus Harris said. “This has been going on for a long time now, there’s a lot of bad blood between the two, that’s why it’s a rivalry, so it’s always a close game.”

Oxbridge held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter when Newman came to life. The Crusaders scored eight straight points to open the final period, which brought a packed gym to life.

Down the stretch when the ThunderWolves needed him the most, senior guard AJ Cajuste took over, beating his defender off the dribble and getting to the rim.

“Every single time we needed a basket or we needed a stop, he took a charge, he grabbed the rebound, he made the extra pass from a good shot to a great shot, he was our guy tonight,” Strassburger said.

With 39 seconds and Cardinal Newman within a possession, Cajuste made another game-altering play, grabbing the offensive board, drawing a foul and hitting both from the free-throw line to make it a four-point game. After the ThunderWolves missed two more at the line that would’ve made it a six point game, Cajuste grabbed another offensive board, icing a district title for Oxbridge.

The standout guard finished with a game-high 30 points, 19 coming in the second half.

“Big time players play big in big games, and he’s a big time player,” Strassburger said. “He made the biggest plays all night.”

Despite the emotional loss on their home floor, the Crusaders still have meaningful basketball ahead of them.

“Right now you put this one beyond you because at this point in the season you can’t soak in your losses and wounds,” Harris said. “You just move forward, you get ready, you prepare and you stand strong and you fight.”