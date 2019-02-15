GROVELAND — If you love planes or have one of your own, Osborn Airfield is the place to be Saturday for the Love is in the Air Fly-In.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jon and Darlene Osborn are partnering with Groveland to host the event.

Anyone wanting to attend the free event should sign up on the Facebook page, osborn-airfield.com. Pilots wanting to attend should use identifier 02FA.

“The city of Groveland felt a public celebration could measure the degree of awareness of aviation near the city and to take advantage of the tourism benefits of welcoming visitors from around the state,” said Dan Murphy, Groveland director of Economic Development

Darlene Osborn said they expect 300 to 500 people to attend and probably 80 to 90 aircraft. So far she knows of three Stearman (biplanes) and two helicopters.

“We did studies to determine the pilot population in the south Lake County area, and we listed nearly 6,000 pilots,” Osborn said. “Even though many pilots are inactive, their appreciation of aviation, and all things airplane, will bring them out to a local fly-in,” Jon Osborn said.

The last fly-in was in 2015 to celebrate the airfield’s 50th anniversary and drew about 75 aircraft and more than 300 people.

Clair and Mildred Klinger bought the property for the airfield and worked two years to clear and build the runway. The first plane landed at Klinger Aero Airport in 1966. Clair Klinger, who worked as a crop duster, earned an A&P mechanic rating and Inspection Authorization from the FAA.

The Osborn's bought the 3,700-foot grass airfield in 2004.

“We were looking for a lot on an airfield,” Darlene Osborn said. “When we drove in, we fell in love. Now that the economy is coming back, there’s more interest in flying.”

The fly-in includes a barbecue lunch and opportunity to see many different types of planes.

Flight instructors will be on hand for questions about learning to fly. There will be no rides or lessons, but spectators are welcome to walk around and mingle. Osborn added that sometimes the pilots get together to do a fly-by pass of the airport.