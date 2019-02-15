LEESBURG — A high school basketball game consists of 32 minutes.

Eustis High School boys basketball coach Coy Patterson has spent much of the season preaching to his team the importance of playing hard for an entire game.

Patterson didn’t get the effort he was looking for from his team on Friday.

The Panthers trailed by 15 points at halftime before mounting a furious comeback in the second half, but came up just short in a 56-54 loss to Poinciana in the Class 6A-District 13 championship game at The Hive.

“We weren’t focused for 32 minutes,” Patterson said. “We can’t play 16 strong minutes in a game and expect to win. Especially this time of the year. When we fell behind in the first half, we had to use up so much energy just getting back into the game, that I think it cost us in the final minute or two.

“Everybody needs to be locked in for the entire game — every game.”

Despite the Panthers’ lack of focus in the first half, they had a chance to tie or win the game at the end.

Eustis’ Bradley Douglas drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play to tie the game at 54. On Poinciana’s ensuing possession, the Panthers forced a miss, but Fabian De Lo Rios came away with the loose ball and banked in the putback for a two-point lead with 15 seconds to play.

Following a timeout, Eustis set up a final shot — a 3-point attempt for Douglas. The junior guard found just enough space to get a shot away with two seconds left, but couldn’t get the ball to go down.

Douglas’ attempt was made possible by the Panthers’ defensive work in the second half. Eustis was, by far, the more aggressive team after intermission, often pressuring the ball from baseline to baseline.

The Panthers steadily chipped away at the Eagles’ 33-18 halftime advantage — Eustis’ largest deficit of the season.

Things didn’t start out as if Eustis would need a late comeback. The Panthers came out in the first quarter and tried to put the taller Eagles away early.

Lothario Adkins scored five quick points to put the Panthers up 5-0, but Poinciana countered with a 9-2 scoring run to close out the quarter. Adkins provided all the offense for Eustis in the first quarter, while Poinciana got production from three players, led by Jahsean Corbett.

In the second quarter, Poinciana found its stroke. The Eagles used their height advantage — Poinciana had three players standing 6-foot-6 or taller, three inches taller than Eustis’ tallest players — to score from inside and Gabriel Casillas hit a pair of crucial 3-pointers to spark a 25-point outburst, sending Poinciana into the locker room at halftime with a double-digit lead.

Poinciana (18-8) was led by Corbett with 19 points. Johnavin Rodriguez and Reggie Mesidor had 11 points apiece.

Douglas led Eustis (19-8) with a game-high 23 points. Adkins had 17 and Jermarious Maple, who dropped 23 on Tuesday against Leesburg, finished with just four points.

With the win, Poinciana improves to 18-8 on the season and will host Titusville in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals. By reaching the district championship game, Eustis earned a berth in the regional quarterfinals as well, but will have to play District 14 champion Rockledge on the road.