Sometimes, the final score in sports simply doesn’t give the entire story.

Yes, Eastside girls basketball team advanced to next Tuesday’s Class 6A regional semifinals following their 41-38 win Thursday over Ponte Vedra, which a year ago played in the state final.

But that’s not the entire story.

Because for a little over one period, the Rams looked like they were going to get routed in their own gym.

Down 16-0 and 22-1, Eastside got a bolt of offense from top scorer Deasia “Snoop” Danzy, pulled within two at the half (23-21) and took its first lead (36-35) on a 3-point by freshman Sese Peeple with a little more than three minutes remaining.

And the Rams never let go of that lead. The rally was complete - Eastside had outscored Ponte Vedra 40-16 since trailing by 21.

“I called a timeout and I was really angry with the way we came out and getting beat by them by so much,” said Rams coach Lonnika Thompson. “I told them if you want your season to be over with, you are giving it to them right now.

“It seemed once I said that we did a whole turnaround. They came out of the huddle and had nothing but intensity. That was our basketball right there.”

Danzy, a senior and the team’s leading scorer, scored 12 straight points in the second period, pulling Eastside to within 10 (23-13). The Rams outscored the Sharks 21-11 in the second, and scored the final 11 points of the period to pull within a basket at half.

“I didn’t want this to be my last game,” said Danzy, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “We started out really slow and I got frustrated.

“We kind of turned things around.”

Ponte Vedra (15-10) led by eight (32-24) midway in the third, but Eastside closed the deficit again, trailing by just four (34-30) heading into the final period.

In the final period, the Sharks had little offense, scoring only four points, and getting three of those on the final shot of the game. Meanwhile, another 3-pointer by Peeple, who finished with eight points, put the Rams up by six (41-35) with less than a minute to play.

“That was probably the best comeback we have ever had since I’ve been here, and this is my third year,” Thompson said. “I thought it was great.

“They almost gave me a heart attack. I think they played great once they knew what they wanted to do. They went out there and communicated with each other, and that’s how we’ve played all season.”

Eastside (17-11) will host St. Augustine Menendez (16-10) in Tuesday’s second round. The Falcons also rallied to beat North Marion 51-47, overcoming a 15-point deficit for their first playoff win in school history.







