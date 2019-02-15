BOCA RATON — Without even taking the field for a meaningful game, Florida Atlantic’s baseball team has already clinched an NCAA tournament berth. At least, from head coach John McCormack’s point of view.

“I always tell our guys — and I told them again this year — congratulations, you made the first round of the NCAA tournament,” McCormack said. “When the season starts, that’s the first round.”

Not that making the tournament is anything new for FAU, which has advanced to regionals three times in the past four years and five times total under McCormack. FAU came within one game of the Super Regional last year before falling to Florida in Gainesville.

Making it back to the NCAA tournament — and winning its first Conference USA title since 2016 — are both attainable for FAU this year, even after several starters graduated or left school early after being taken in the Major League Baseball draft.

Here are some storylines to watch as FAU looks to improve on last year’s 43-win season:

1. Taking the mound: There were always going to be questions about FAU’s starting rotation after senior Jake Miednik (Parkland-Douglas) and junior Kyle Marman, who was one of Conference USA’s best pitchers early last year before having Tommy John surgery after just six starts, were both drafted by the Cleveland Indians. McCormack has gone all-out in creating a new rotation, promoting fifth-year senior Blake Sanderson to the Friday night role usually occupied by aces.

Junior college transfer Ryan Sandberg will start on Saturdays and Mike Ruff, a junior who had a 2.91 ERA and made eight starts last season, is the Sunday starter. Last year’s Sunday starter, Vince Coletti, will start the season in the bullpen, where he’ll be joined by All-CUSA closer Zach Schneider (American Heritage).

2. Replacing the pros: Miednik and Marman joined shortstop Tyler Frank (American Heritage) and outfielders Cody Wilson and David Miranda as starters taken in last year’s draft. McCormack said he’ll use a rotation system between true freshman B.J. Murray and JUCO transfers Francisco Urbaez and Wilfredo Alvarez to replace Frank, last year’s C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. Murray also will split time at second base with redshirt junior Richie Nizza.

FAU also added Hutchinson CC outfielder Bobby Morgensen, who hit an impressive .352 with 22 home runs and 149 RBI in 119 games with the Blue Dragons. He’ll be tasked with replacing Miranda, who is now with in the New York Mets' organization.

3. DeSantolo, the rising star: Even the country’s top pitchers had trouble stopping DeSantolo at the end of last season. The true sophomore hit .342 with four home runs and 24 RBI as he cemented himself as FAU’s starting DH.

“Learning from where my success came from last year and building upon that into this year, a lot of the game, like as a freshman last year, was catching up more mentally than physically,” DeSantolo said. “So it’s just keep building, knowing the strike zone well, and stuff I’m still trying to get better at.”

4. An underrated lineup: Catcher Pedro Pages was on his way to a possible All-CUSA bid last year before sustaining a wrist injury. Pages finished hitting .283 with 55 RBI and is fully recovered from a separate forearm injury. Third baseman Joe Montes (.293 with 40 RBI) looked better as the year progressed and second baseman/outfielder Eric Rivera (.277 with six home runs and 50 RBI) has moved to center field.

First baseman Gunnar Lambert enters the season having reached base in 30 straight games. The redshirt senior hit a career-high 12 home runs last year.

5. Home sweet home: FAU will play all but one three-game series (at UAB from March 22-24) in the state before April. That includes their three games with the Miami Hurricanes — including a March 27 matchup in Boca — and a rivalry series with FIU at the end of March.

“We have geography — it’s minus-51 up north,” McCormack joked. “We don’t own enough winter clothes to go up there.”

Follow @JakeElman on Twitter