It was a play with no statistics attached and no real significance to the result of the game, but it said so much.

With his team up 14 points with 1:59 remaining in The Villages' 78-64 defeat of host Trinity Catholic in the District 5-5A championship game, the Buffalo junior guard A.J. Williams, sprinting full speed, dove to break up a pass that likely would have led to a layup.

He landed hard and slid into the back wall of the Celtics' gym.

Williams was slow to get up but wasn't hurt. The effort was appreciated, yet also expected, by the man Williams needs to impress the most.

"He'd better dive," The Villages' coach Colt McDowell said. "It was a backside rotation, and he knew he had to get there. So, he did what he should.

"That's how we play."

That was evident the entire contest.

Facing a Trinity team that had split the regular-season series with the Buffalo (20-7), The Villages used its considerable length and athleticism throughout the contest to force the Celtics (20-6) into the one thing coach Carlos Villalobos made clear Trinity couldn't do if it wanted to win.

"I said after Wednesday's game (an 86-49 defeat of Bushnell South Sumter) that we had to play mistake-free ball against (the Buffalo)," Villalobos said. "We didn't do that."

The troubles began early, as the Celtics turned the ball over on their first two (and three of their first four) possessions. Meanwhile, The Villages opened hot, scoring 13 of the game's first 17 points, including eight by McDonald's All-American Florida signee Tre Mann (who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists).

Trinity cut the lead to six points once in the opening quarter and seven at the half after consecutive three-point plays by Montez Leath (19 points, three rebounds, two assists). But, more often than not, the Celtics would follow up a strong scoring trip with a toe stub.

"I told them at halftime that we were coming back from one good play with two bad ones each time," Villalobos said. "I told them it was like watching 'Groundhog Day.'"

Villalobos then joked that he got blank stares after referencing Bill Murray's 1993 comedy, a movie that predates the birth of Trinity's seniors by eight years. Still, the message was clear.

And for most of the third quarter, the Celtics responded, chipping away until The Villages' lead shrank to 51-47 following a short jumper by Jarvy Gainey (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots), two free throws by Kyler Rodman (12 points, 11 rebounds) and a layup by Ike Gainey (13 points). But the Buffalo answered with a 12-5 run to end the quarter with seven of the points coming from defensive menace Terry Ivery (13 points, four assists, four steals).

And after The Villages scored the first five points of the final period to take a 68-52 advantage, Trinity was never able to move closer than down 12 points again.

"Our composure and execution was really good," said McDowell, whose team will host District 6-5A runner-up Orlando The First Academy (15-13) in Thursday's FHSAA Class 5A, Region 2 regional quarterfinals. "Coach Villalobos has his team play hard, and he's so good at scheming. We did a nice job adjusting to that."

As for the Celtics, last season's FHSAA Class 5A state runner-up must travel to 6-5A champion Orlando Lake Highland Prep (16-12), a team that has won nine of 10 with the only blip being a 1-point loss to Lake Wales Vanguard on Feb. 8. The Highlanders also will have revenge on their minds after falling at Trinity, 54-51, a year ago in the regional semifinals.

"I know we fought as much as we could," said Villalobos, whose club was battling a team-wide flu bug. "But I'm disappointed in our stupid decisions. Doing that put us in a bad spot and then we couldn't make the plays we needed to in order to make up for it."

He then looked ahead.

"Lake Highland Prep is pretty much on fire right now," said Villalobos, who gave his team off for the weekend to try to shake the illness. "We are going to have to go there and play well if we want to (advance to possibly play a fourth game against The Villages in the regional semifinals)."