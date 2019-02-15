Name: Caleb Abshier
School: Belleview
Sport: Baseball
Position: First base
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Individual accolades: Abshier had a .325 on base percentage with 10 RBIs, six doubles and a .232 batting average during his junior year at BHS.
Most memorable moment: “Beating Lake Weir. Anytime we beat Lake Weir, it's a good thing. Us and Lake Weir are a big rival in baseball.”
COLLEGE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
Collegiate level: JUCO
Conference: Mid Florida Conference
Location: Ocala
Why CF: “I went to a hitting clinic at a JUCO showcase in Winter Haven and I hit pretty good. I hit again around the CF coaches, and CF assistant coach Ryan Smith said he liked what he saw from me.”
OFF THE FIELD
Grade point average: 3.0
Planned major: Business