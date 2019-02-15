Name: Caleb Abshier

School: Belleview

Sport: Baseball

Position: First base

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Individual accolades: Abshier had a .325 on base percentage with 10 RBIs, six doubles and a .232 batting average during his junior year at BHS.

Most memorable moment: “Beating Lake Weir. Anytime we beat Lake Weir, it's a good thing. Us and Lake Weir are a big rival in baseball.”

COLLEGE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

Collegiate level: JUCO

Conference: Mid Florida Conference

Location: Ocala

Why CF: “I went to a hitting clinic at a JUCO showcase in Winter Haven and I hit pretty good. I hit again around the CF coaches, and CF assistant coach Ryan Smith said he liked what he saw from me.”

OFF THE FIELD

Grade point average: 3.0

Planned major: Business