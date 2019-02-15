Mustangs bounce Palmetto and collect fourth straight district championship and 51st straight district win

LAKEWOOD RANCH

The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team has a tradition, a winning tradition, to uphold.

“It’s a legacy,” junior guard Keon Buckley said. “I can’t even describe it.”

The Mustangs’ dominance in the district is also hard to describe. Lakewood Ranch won its 51st straight district game and fourth straight district championship with a 50-22 destruction of Palmetto High in the Class 8A-District 11 final Friday night at the Mustangs Corral.

“It’s amazing to go four years in a row,” Buckley said. “It really is amazing.”

Lakewood Ranch (20-6) will be home for a 8A-Region 3 quarterfinal game 7 p.m. Thursday against District 12 runner-up Naples Gulf Coast, which lost 51-50 to Fort Myers Riverdale. Palmetto will travel to face the Raiders 7 p.m. Thursday in Fort Myers.

“Really amazing,” said Lakewood Ranch coach Jeremy Schiller, whose last district loss was Dec. 12, 2014, a 40-38 setback to Braden River High. “One of the things that define success is not singular moments, it’s consistency. So, I’m really proud of all the guys that played before these guys.”

After allowing the first two points of the game, the Mustangs scored the next seven, five by Buckley, and never looked back.

“Their zone is going to slow us down a little bit,” Buckley said. “We knew we had to do it. For us, it was just effort. That’s all it was.”

After the Tigers (12-8) closed to 7-4 Lakewood Ranch held Palmetto scoreless for the next 9 minutes, 3 seconds.

“Our defense has been really consistent all year,” Schiller said. “We’re just starting to find our shooting touch over the last few games. We said defense would be our building block. We’ve got to take care of the ball. Eventually, the open shots will go in, and they are going in at a high level right now.”

The Tigers missed layup after layup and committed turnover after turnover in the early going.

“Layups and turnovers cost us,” Palmetto coach Reggie Bellamy said. “I don’t know where our mental focus us. It wasn’t sporadic, it was consistent. We consistently lost mental focus. And our execution, we just could not get it for some reason.”

The Mustangs, who won the regular season contests 62-47 and 55-33, limited Palmetto to four field goals in taking a 27-8 halftime lead.

“When you win a game by as much as we did the first two times, you almost expect it to happen right away, Schiller said. “Palmetto was really prepared and came out really well. It just had to happen a little bit slower. We just started to separate kind of slowly, which is what happens when two good teams are playing.”

The Mustangs’ best offensive quarter was the third, when they outscored the Tigers, 21-7. Christian Perez’s layup 36 seconds into the fourth quarter opened a 50-15 lead and started a running clock for the remainder of the game.

It was the final points of the night for Lakewood Ranch, as Schiller cleared his bench and Palmetto scored the final seven points of the game.

“It’s a learning experience,” said Bellamy, who got a team-high seven points from Xavier Washington.

Buckley led the way for the Mustangs with 14 points. Junior Christian Shaneyfelt added 12 points and senior Joshua Young chipped in with nine points and two blocks. Junior Luke Lecroy came off the bench to contribute eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“I can’t believe we did it,” Buckley said. “It’s all the hard work and the culture. It’s just there.

“This is not the end. You will see more of us.”

“We talked about our group here carrying on a legacy,” Schiller said. “Once they hit the playoffs, they’ve carried on the legacy. They’ve become district champs again. Now it’s time to write history the rest of the way.”