As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare to open their schedule of 70 home games on April 4, the club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game this season. Individuals and groups can now register for the National Anthem auditions, to be held at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

National Anthem auditions will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 — rain or shine — at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Interested individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by completing a registration form and emailing it to Director of Promotions & Special Events David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com or faxing to (904) 358-2845.

The registration form can be found at https://atmilb.com/2GPcjfv.

Individuals or groups who performed during the 2018 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2019. Such individuals or groups should still complete and email the registration form, indicating a past performance at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

“We are looking forward to hearing local individuals and groups perform and have an opportunity to open each Jumbo Shrimp game in the 2019 season,” said Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw. “Jumbo Shrimp games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville are community events, and we are excited about building a lineup of local talent that will be among the highlights of each night of affordable family fun.”

Jumbo Shrimp individual and group outing ticket packages are currently on sale for the 2019 season by calling (904) 358-2846.

Opening Day for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 is Thursday, April 4, against the Jackson Generals at the Baseball Grounds Jacksonville. Season tickets, mini plans, and corporate outings are on sale now. Visit JaxShrimp.com or phone (904) 358-2846 to secure yours today.