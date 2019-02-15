The attendance at the 2019 Jacksonville RV MegaShow didn’t break last year’s record, with about 8,000 visitors coming through the gates at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, but dealers reported very good sales at the four-day event that ended Sunday.

“Even though we fell short on attendance compared to last year’s record 10,000 visitors to the show, it appears those who came were enthusiastic and did show up to buy RVs,” said Ken Loyd, board president of the Florida RV Trade Association’s Northeast Florida Region. “Many of the dealers I spoke to reported very good sales for the show, and the vendors were also happy for the most part.”

As with any outdoor event, Loyd says the weather always plays a key factor in overall attendance at the show.

“Saturday was cool and windy with occasional rain and Sunday was warmer but gloomy with the threat of rain all day,” Loyd said. “But despite that, the weekend crowd was, once again, filled with families looking to make another purchase or make their first purchase of an RV to begin making memories with.”

More than 300 new recreational vehicles of all types were on display during the show.

Participating dealers included Campers Inn (Jacksonville), Camping World RV Sales (Jacksonville), Creative RV (Jacksonville), Como RV (Inverness) Dick Gore’s RV World

(Jacksonville), General RV Center (Orange Park) and Ocean Grove RV Supercenter (St. Augustine), along with more than 40 participating vendors.

For the first time, the local RV group donated a portion of the admission price to a nonprofit organization — Hoods For Heroes — which is raising money to provide more protective hood gear for firefighters.

In addition to receiving just under $8,000, with $1 donated from each ticket sold, the RV dealers also voted to give the group a direct donation of $12,500 — with that check presentation made at the Hoods For Heroes booth that was provided free to the nonprofit during the show.

“We deeply appreciate the donation from the Florida RV Trade Association members in Northeast Florida, whose generosity will make it possible for us to protect many more

firefighters,” said Hoods For Heroes co-founder Bill Hamilton.

About one-in-three firefighters will have cancer in their lifetime because of a lack of proper hoods to protect them from the carcinogens released from synthetic building materials that stick to their equipment and skin while fighting fires. The skin in the pores of firefighters open when exposed to heat, putting them at more risk as smoke and carcinogens penetrate the skin.

There are about 70,000 firefighters in Florida, and about 60 percent of them work in volunteer fire departments.

“These hoods are a literal lifesaver for these men and women,” Hamilton said. “We cannot thank FRVTA enough for everything they’ve done, and we look forward to working together in the future. Our experience at the RV Show exceeded all our expectations. We were surprised by the number of firefighters, military and other law enforcement professionals we met from all over the country. It gave us the opportunity to share our story with so many people.”

The Florida RV Trade Association’s Northeast Florida Chapter currently hosts two RV shows in the Jacksonville area, with the next one set for the fall.