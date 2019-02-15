Metro Diner had its humble beginnings in 1938 with its first location in Jacksonville.

Mark Davoli took over in 1992, and the restaurant expanded to multiple locations across the U.S. that include Nevada, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. There are 29 locations in Florida alone.

Every diner has an open floor plan, where guests are only separated from the kitchen by a counter with a glass wall. Checkered floors curate a retro, at-home feeling, complete with traditional American dishes such as chicken-and-waffles and chicken pot pie.

The St. Augustine location can seat 116 people within their two dining rooms inside or their patio area outside. Beer and wine are available for adults. Kids have their own menu to choose from, making Metro a family-friendly restaurant.

Q&A WITH MANAGER MICHELLE SIMMERSON

How would you describe the restaurant’s atmosphere?

We are an open, friendly environment. We want to greet you with a warm cup of coffee and make you feel like you’re in your own home. We want people to feel like they’re a guest in our home.

What is your food philosophy?

We are a 95 percent scratch kitchen . We like to have the freshest quality we can get to be able to provide the best meal for our guests. We try to keep our standards the same across the board for all our diners.

What type of cuisine do you specialize in?

Breakfast is a big seller here. We have your traditional home cooking — fried chicken, meatloaf — we have a great chicken pot pie.

What is your signature dish?

Chicken and waffles is what we’re known for. We have it coming in at 6:15 in the morning, and it’s the last dish we serve at 8:30 at night.

What would you recommend for a first timer?

Our breakfast pizza is a fantastic option. It’s made with our fresh hollandaise sauce. I highly recommend it.