Howard Stern has the same likelihood of being elected president in 2020 as Howard Schultz, but the Stern campaign would be much more interesting. And Stern already has nationwide name identification that ''Starbucks'' Schultz lacks.

Outside the business pages, the only major coverage Schultz has received in the recent past has been negative. Howard's news coverage includes the hilarious "Race Together" effort where Starbucks' baristas were instructed to grill customers about America's "systemic race problems," while America's first black president observed from the Oval Office.

That was followed by his decision to have Starbucks become a concessionaire for the homeless by opening restrooms to everyone after a former Philadelphia store manager called the cops on two black non-customers.

Both indicate Howard doesn't function well in the spotlight.

Then there is the personality deficit.

Schultz may be the life of the party in private, but in public he exhibits a combination of earnestness and tentativeness that reminds one of Jimmy Carter. Only Howard has a lackey carrying his bags.

After Schultz announced he was considering a run, the left immediately attacked him. He was found guilty of giving the race to President Donald Trump if he ran as an independent — a conclusion I'm not sure is correct.

Previously Howard's political home was identical to pre-president Trump. His decision to vote and contribute to Democrats is probably similar. It's the party all the cool people in their social circle favor. Plus, Schultz is one of those snobs who judges a city's sophistication by whether or not one can buy a copy of the Sunday New York Times.

Schultz is fluent in the liturgy of the Church of Diversity. He supports "choice" and all its attendant evils. He is proud of the fact same-sex marriage is part of Starbucks' "corporate DNA." But don't interpret "same-sex" to mean it applies to individuals. Employees can shift sexes with the seasons and the company health insurance will cover the surgery.

Mr. Coffee believes in global warming, supports "sustainability," is an enthusiastic supporter of coddling the homeless and says viva la amnesty for illegals.

Even with social policies supported by our elite overlords, Schultz knows he doesn't stand a chance in a Democratic presidential primary because he embraces some issues that adults support.

He's concerned about the growing national debt. During an interview on "Morning Joe" (no pun intended) he insulted two bird-brains with one comment when he said Sen. Fauxcahontas' net worth confiscation plan will lead to socialism.

Cost is one of the reasons he's against Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Inquisition) "Medicare for All" giveaway and that goes double for free college tuition. Schultz fears the assorted leftist pie-in-the-sky programs will add $40 trillion in debt, at a time Democrats are now the cost-is-no-object party.

Howard even had the temerity to claim the federal government needs to be "interrupted" because it isn't working — when any leftist knows the government runs like clockwork. It employs hundreds of thousands of reliable Democrat voters who, when they aren't resisting President Trump, always vote to expand government. Add to that the fact Schultz is a rich white guy who is not afraid to say the American Dream worked for him and the result isn't a presidential candidate; it's a candidate for the Ocasio-Cortez Re-Education Camp.

Schultz's positions mean he is neither fish nor fowl. Instead he appears to be a libertarian. Libertarianism is a hybrid political philosophy based on a faulty premise. The libertarian contends it's possible to build a fiscally sound and individually responsible society on a foundation of capitalists, drug users and sexual reprobates.

Libertarians support all the social pathologies currently facilitating our cultural decline. Their policy on drug use, abortion, alternate lifestyles, immigration and amnesty is let it all hang out — just keep your hands off my money.

Libertarians believe that it's possible to have a country where the personal lives of its citizens are a riot of dissolution, yet somehow their fiscal life is supposed to be positively Swiss in its probity.

Unfortunately, in actual practice, just as the personal becomes the political, the personal also undermines the fiscal, which is why libertarianism can never succeed.

It's true the Schultz combination of social libertinism and fiscal caution (a relative term with leftists) may attract swing Democrats that reluctantly voted for Hillary Clinton because they were appalled by Trump. But Schultz will also attract Never-Trumpers and reluctant Trump supporters suffering from voter's remorse.

That combination of nominally GOP voters, along with disillusioned Trumpistas who stay home, could be enough to guarantee whatever commissar gets the Democratic nod will be our next president.

Michael Shannon (mandate.mmpr@gmail.com) is a columnist for the Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.