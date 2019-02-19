Stetson students leave campus with more than a degree..

Stetson University President Wendy Libby, who announced last week that she plans to retire in 2020, has earned some time off. During her tenure as Stetson’s ninth president, she’s vanquished big challenges — such as the struggle to keep a private liberal-arts college financially afloat during a recession — and relatively small ones — including whether the campus can accommodate pets in student housing. (She made sure the answer was “yes” to that one.) And yes, she re-started the school’s football program.

The statistics defining her presidency are impressive. Stetson routinely earns high marks in university rankings — this year, it was named one of the top three universities for veterans, and fifth among regional universities in the South. Under her leadership, the college doubled its endowment and saw a 50 percent increase in student enrollment on its main DeLand campus — which also saw a major remodeling, renovation and construction effort that included a $6.5 million overhaul to make the historic campus more attractive and environmentally conscious. That was a precursor to a $200 million fundraising campaign to provide more scholarships, support faculty research and put $50 million toward capital improvements, including a revitalized student union. In April, Cici and Hyatt Brown nudged that campaign to within $10 million of its goal by announcing an $18 million gift (the biggest in Stetson’s history) toward a new science center.

That kind of support underscores the confidence and trust Libby’s leadership has earned. And if that were the sum of her tenure, it would be enough.

There’s one area, however, where Stetson truly shines — community involvement and leadership. And that light has grown much brighter under Libby’s tenure.

University life has always been closely intertwined with the city around it (after all, the school’s founder was Henry Addison DeLand). But in recent years, Stetson has stepped that up to a new level, integrating community service with students’ academic endeavors in a way that provides a deeper, more meaningful college experience while advancing Stetson’s standing as a force for good throughout Volusia County and beyond. The school has many of the traditional community-service opportunities, such as the legal clinics provided through its law school in St. Petersburg, but under Libby’s leadership, the university raised its sights considerably.

Its Center for Community Engagement oversees several initiatives, including the Bonner program, which sends Stetson students into nonprofits, public schools and local governments. Students are encouraged to provide more than hard work; they design and implement new programs and track their progress. “The Bonner Program connected the dots between my professional goals, academic interests, and passion for empowering others which ultimately led to where I am today,” one student says on the Stetson website.

In 2016, the university founded the Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience, giving students a chance to explore solutions tosea level rise and Florida’s increasingly threatened springs. Even though it’s still relatively new, the institute is already adding to Stetson’s contribution to the greater good.

Libby’s driving focus is to produce students who are not only educated and career-ready, but committed to the principles of community involvement and political participation. And she’s done it all without surrounding herself with the trappings of grandeur.

As a result of these opportunities, Stetson students leave campus with more than a degree. They carry a clear understanding of the difference they can make in the world. That may be Libby’s greatest legacy: Seeing beyond the borders of tree-shaded campuses, and inspiring students to think not just of themselves and their careers, but the world they will inhabit.