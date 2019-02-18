We as a society are failing.

The character of a society depends on how it treats its most vulnerable members: the poor, minorities, children, elders and migrants. The United States has the worst social record of any developed country in the world. We are first or near the top in such measures as prison population, teen birth rates, illiteracy, poverty, homelessness, income disparity, child hunger, drug use and drug-related deaths, use of antidepressants, violence and gun deaths.

We are being overwhelmed by our failure to keep up with change. We are being overwhelmed with unsolved problems not dealt with by a broken government. If as a people we really believe in the quest for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — and the survival of our species — we need to make real changes in our educational, political and economic systems. They include:

• Make public colleges and universities tuition–free and substantially reduce student debt.

• We need an equitable funding source for public education that is not based primarily on the local property tax.

• We must have a truth and reconciliation or social and environmental responsibility initiative in all schools that includes courses on empathic communication and the human legacy of the Holocaust, slavery, genocide and abuse of the American indigenous peoples.

• Amend the Constitution to create a Senate more reflective of the population or to eliminate the Electoral College and replace it with direct election of the president.

• Fight voter suppression and make it easy rather than hard for ordinary people to vote.

• Have public financing of elections that can reduce the nefarious influence of big money on our politicians.

• Replace the current partisan gerrymandered redistricting system with a system of non-partisan commissions that could go far toward protecting the power of the majority of voters in House and state legislative elections.

• Have ranked-choice voting, which could make the meaningful growth of third parties possible and would help break the partisan gridlock of the winner-take-all two party system and expand the range of political choices.

• Require corporations with incomes over $50 million a year obtain a new corporate charter every five years, which they would only obtain if they could prove a satisfactory history of environmental and social responsibility to a jury of ordinary citizens.

• Democratize the ownership of business. The producers of goods and services do not have to be privately owned but could be owned by their own employees, by their private pension funds and by local governments. Wealth could be retained locally instead of being sent to Wall Street.

• Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and indexing it to median wage growth thereafter.

• Take bold action to combat climate change and create jobs. Congress must pass legislation that shifts our energy system away from fossil fuels and toward energy efficiency and renewable energy. A $1 trillion infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs by repairing or replacing our infrastructure and moving from fossil fuels to clean, sustainable and safe forms of energy.

• Adopt a national Human Development Index (HDI) indicator. Considering a planet with limited or finite natural resources, the HDI, used in 150 countries, measures the economies' progress toward creating and supporting the world we want. The existing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) indicator only measures the market value of the nation’s economic output.

• We must have Medicare for all. We must join the rest of the developed nations that make health care a right and not a privilege.

• End tax inequality. We need a progressive tax structure whereby the wealthy, including corporations, pay their fair share of taxes. The present tax rate of 37 percent should be raised to at least 50 percent.

• When 1 in 5 seniors is trying to get by on less than $13,500 a year, we must expand Social Security so that every American can retire with dignity and security.

• We must have gun control.

• We need affordable and integrated housing.

• Fix our broken criminal-justice system.

• Fix our immigration system.

• Re-instate the universal military draft and democratize the risk to human life.

It is time that we, as American patriots, insist that our republic be governed by a true people’s representative democracy, so we may actively engage our compassion in the pursuit of our common quest for life, liberty and happiness.

More democracy, not less! Make capitalism work for everyone!

William Gilbert lives in Gainesville.