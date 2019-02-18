As a charter school administrator for the past 18 1/2 years, I’ve seen so much misinformation regarding charter schools and I’d like to try to set the record straight.

Myth #1 – Charter schools have no accountability. Every charter school completes a “Program Review” annually consisting of 158 benchmarks in Personnel, Curriculum, Finance, Governance, Food Service, Facilities, ESE, ESOL, Student Performance and Insurance. A team of Palm Beach County School District personnel comes out to the school to physically look at evidence of every single item. “Charter–Tools” contains 10-15 additional monthly benchmarks including ESOL meetings, Bilingual Verifications, Financial Statements, Transportation, ESE Compliance, Governing Board Minutes, etc. We also submit various other reports to both the state and the district, and use the district accountability systems. This is quite a bit of accountability.

Myth #2 -- For-profit management companies run charter schools. We do not have a management company, are a not-for-profit, and have a governing board comprised of volunteers in education and finance whose sole mission is to provide for increased student achievement. This is the case with almost all charter schools in Palm Beach County – a very small minority are run by for-profit management companies.

Myth #3 – Charter schools are not public schools. Yes, they are. FS 1002.33(1) says: “All charter schools in Florida are public schools and shall be part of the state’s program of public education.”

Myth #4 – Charter school students aren’t entitled to the same dollars as other district schoolchildren. FS1002.33(17) states: “Students enrolled in a charter school, regardless of the sponsorship, shall be funded as if they are in a basic program or a special program, the same as students enrolled in other public schools in the school district.” The statute later states that “funds from the school district’s current operating discretionary millage levy” must be included in these payments.

So Charter schools are public schools, do follow numerous accountability protocols, and are entitled to the same per-student funding as other district schools, including funds from the district’s operating discretionary millage levy – the referendum pledging to increase security and teacher pay.

The money follows the child, as it should. Period.

But let’s put aside the statutes and the “which kids are more deserving” arguments. Charter school kids are district kids. They live in the district, have attended district schools and have parents who are taxpayers. They will bleed red at the end of a gun barrel like district kids, yet don’t “deserve” the same protection as district children? All current charter schools follow the same licensure requirements for their teachers as the school district. They have the same training, work the same long hours, and care for their students. Don’t they deserve the same benefits?

Charter school kids belong to Palm Beach County just like other district kids do. They and their teachers deserve to be treated as such.

MARIE A. TURCHIARO, LANTANA

Editor's note: Turchiaro is executive director of the Palm Beach Maritime Academy and High School.