These mysterious mammals are among the most endangered large whales in the world.

Today, let’s celebrate babies: Two-ton North Atlantic right whale calves, to be precise, about as long as a Ford Mustang at birth.

Researchers have spotted seven mother-calf pairs this year so far. One was spotted Sunday, and two more within the last week. With a month left in calving season, there’s hope for more, says Jim Hain, senior scientist and project coordinator for the Right Whale Project.

These mysterious mammals are among the most endangered large whales in the world, with 411 living adults. Thus, the whales’ obvious preference for the waters off Volusia and Flagler counties should be considered an honor — and the sight of even one calf a blessing.

Last year, there were none. In 2017, there were five calves — but researchers also documented 18 deaths between April 2017 and January 2018, The News-Journal’s Dinah Voyles Pulver reported.

Right whales are no longer hunted, though they were once prized by whalers. Today, the biggest threats are ship strikes and fishing-gear entanglement. But researchers fear the whales, which communicate in belches, pops and groans, might be sickened or killed (along with other endangered species such as sea turtles) by offshore seismic blasting planned along the Atlantic Coast from Cape Canaveral up to New Jersey. A coalition of environmental groups filed suit in December to stop the tests, which are looking for underwater oil deposits — but even if that effort falters, federal officials should proceed with extreme caution, keeping a close eye on the five companies with permits to test.

Without that exaggerated care and a fair amount of luck, the right whales may lose their tenuous grip on survival, leaving nothing behind but grief. But this year, there are seven sparks of hope, and a prayer for more to come.