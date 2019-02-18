, Deltona has evolved into a hub for Volusia County’s network of trails.

For motorists, navigating Deltona’s tangled streets can be a pain. When people switch to bicycles or foot power, however, they see the city from a different angle: Long, spacious trails interspersing shady spots with sunshine, connecting walkers and bikers to springs, the riverfront — and each other.

That makes Deltona a worthy recipient of the new Florida Trail Town designation, a state effort to celebrate cities that weave trails through their communities, and invite trail users to step off the trail and into local businesses and points of interest. Along some parts of Deltona’s trails, that has sparked interest in developing businesses that trail users would be intrigued by — including a potential re-working of the old senior center as a roadside lodge.

As The News-Journal’s Katie Kustura reports, Deltona has evolved into a hub for Volusia County’s network of trails, with the segment known as the Lakeshore Loop linking the Spring-to-Spring, River-to-Sea and Coast-to-Coast trails and the East Central Florida Rail Trail extending east. New segments of trail are regularly added — with local leaders determined to take advantage of the fact that this area’s regional trail system ranks No. 1 on the state’s list of funding priorities.

Deltona gets shortchanged on a lot of things. But Volusia County’s most populous city can claim these miles and miles of trail as a potential link to future economic development — and a significant enhancement to the quality of life.