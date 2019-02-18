Silver Springs volunteers. Where is traffic enforcement?

It was a pleasure to see the “Explore the gardens of Silver Springs State Park” article in the newspaper on Sunday, Feb. 3. The Silver Springs Gardens are an underappreciated treasure of our community. They would not be the excellent resource they are without the contributions of several organizations. However, I feel the extensive efforts of the park volunteers was minimized.

Anyone who has enjoyed the park in the past 18 months can attest to the substantial improvement in the condition of all the formal gardens as well as surrounding areas of the park. With the supervision of Amber Hatcher, park specialist, contributions of park rangers and the leadership of Gary Morgan as the volunteer leader of the “Garden Gang,” a significant dent has been put into controlling invasive plants, managing all the formal gardens and restoring long-neglected areas throughout the park.

On any given day, all year long, you are likely to see an official park volunteer working somewhere, clearing the entrance way and sidewalks, working on the grounds and in the gardens removing weeds, invasive plants and vines, pruning and planting. Every Friday morning, the “Garden Gang” meets to get their formal assignment for that day. The rest of the week they are welcome to come and work on weed control throughout the park, contributing an average of nearly 150 collective hours per week.

The restored face of the Rock Gardens, the improved area around the Ranger Station and in front of the glass bottom boat launch as well as the maintenance of all the formal gardens should, in great part, be credited to the efforts of the park volunteers. Gary Morgan alone has contributed over 1,000 hours the past two years managing the gardens.

Anyone in the community can apply to be a volunteer at the park. The enjoyment and benefits of working in such a beautiful, quiet setting are immeasurable. Go to https://volunteers.floridastate parks.org .

Mike Kellogg, Ocala

Define ‘morality’

As we seek to strengthen our border by adding a wall to slow down the invaders, we are being told a wall is immoral. In contrast, it’s OK to kill a newborn infant that survives the abortion process. Exactly what is the definition of “morality” in their world?

Charles Smith, Ocala

Step up traffic enforcement

I have resided in Florida four different times, and nothing has changed regarding traffic problems and unnecessary fatalities on its roadways. In fact, it appears conditions worsen each time I come back.

I currently reside in Ocala and driving conditions are ridiculous. Drivers are constantly weaving in and out of lanes to gain very little distance advantage, not signaling, speeding, with no regard to fellow motorists.

There has been a lot of media coverage about major accidents and road rage occurring on all roadways, particularly Interstate 75 where several deaths have occurred. Rarely have I seen law enforcement running radar or stopping motorists for speeding violations, running stoplights, and especially unsafe lane changes. These are the types of moving violations that cause these incidents on our roadways and they continue unchecked.

As a retired law enforcement professional, this lack of enforcement seems shameful to me. All the discussions about building new roads to divert truck traffic or designating lanes for them is a senseless use of public funds when all that’s needed is dedicated enforcement of Florida laws everyday to condition residents and visitors to drive safely, which would save lives.

It would cost much less to hire new officers to enhance traffic enforcement than the millions some suggest to build new lanes to current roads or entirely new highways. The funds generated by traffic enforcement fines would bring money into the local and state coffers to offset costs for personnel and equipment.

So why hasn’t the state of Florida implemented these ideas to make the roads safer for our residents and our many visitors?

These initiatives are proven to work. And the fact that more enforcement saves lives and property damage would make Florida more desirable to travel to and through must be considered by top government and law enforcement agencies before more senseless injuries and deaths occur. It’s as easy as that.

Everyone would benefit from reasonable enforcement.

Howard Allen, Ocala